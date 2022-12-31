Fans saddened by the passing of YouTube sensation Keenan Cahill

Fans of YouTube sensation Keenan Cahill were saddened by the news of his passing on Thursday, December 29, 2022. The viral content creator notified fans that he would undergo open-heart surgery on December 15, 2022. He experienced complications from the surgery and was placed on life support, passing away two weeks later at 27.

Cahill rose to mainstream fame with videos of himself lip-synching to hit songs, catching the attention of some of the original artists. Some of the biggest music acts appeared on his channel to collaborate with him, including Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, and Katy Perry.

"Thank you for always making the world smile": DJ Pauly D and others take to social media to mourn Keenan Cahill's death

Keenan Cahill began posting videos on YouTube in 2009 at the age of 14. His content originally consisted of him doing covers and lip-synchs of popular songs. His first upload was a video of himself singing When You Look Me In The Eyes by the Jonas Brothers.

Cahill's videos were some of the first viral hits on YouTube, as the video streaming service was still in its beginning stages in the early 2010s. The popularity of his lip-synching videos caught the attention of rapper 50 Cent, who made an appearance on his channel for a lip-synch of his song Down on Me featuring Jeremih.

Keenan Cahill quickly shot to mainstream fame following the success of his videos, making numerous public appearances and more collaborative videos with celebrities. He made a Teenage Dream lip-synch video with Katy Perry during her California Dreams Tour, a callback to one of the first lip-synch videos he ever recorded.

Other notable celebrities and artists who have appeared on his channel include Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, Flo Rida, Jennifer Aniston, Maroon 5, and Big Time Rush.

Cahill was diagnosed with Maroteaux–Lamy syndrome when he was only a year old, a genetic condition that causes enlargement and inflammation of the body's internal organs. The condition can result in changes to the physical appearance of those affected by it, sometimes giving a similar appearance to someone with dwarfism.

Maroteaux-Lamy syndrome is known to be a potential risk factor for various heart conditions, as was the case for Keenan Cahill.

Upon news of his passing, fans and friends of Cahill posted messages of love and condolences on social media. Former Jersey Shore star and DJ Pauly D tweeted an image of himself with Cahill, thanking him for the joy he brought to so many people.

Popular celebrity blogger Perez Hilton, another figure who appeared on Cahill's channel, posted a video of himself reflecting on his memories of the YouTuber and his life. He said:

"I will always remember you fondly, Keenan. Thank you for sharing your light with us."

YouTuber and DramaAlert host Daniel "Keemstar" also notified his followers of Cahill's passing, hoping he rests in peace.

KEEM 🍿 @KEEMSTAR YouTuber Keenan Cahill has died aged 27 - RIP YouTuber Keenan Cahill has died aged 27 - RIP 🙏 https://t.co/EJmhA7SGCd

Countless other fans and friends also expressed their condolences.

Steven Rissotto @StevenRissotto

m.youtube.com/watch?v=iwYZ3L… Keenan Cahill, a viral lip sync YouTube star and hardcore #SFGiants fan, has passed away at 27. Thoughts go out to him and his family. He was fun to watch. Keenan Cahill, a viral lip sync YouTube star and hardcore #SFGiants fan, has passed away at 27. Thoughts go out to him and his family. He was fun to watch. m.youtube.com/watch?v=iwYZ3L… https://t.co/qw3I5Adj5U

Damian Irvine @damianirvine



A precociously talented & positive young man who pioneered in social media content & legitimately paved the way for the current superstars. Keenan stepped in & volunteered to help Vale Keenan CahillA precociously talented & positive young man who pioneered in social media content & legitimately paved the way for the current superstars. Keenan stepped in & volunteered to help @cronullasharks when the club needed it the most. His help was invaluable Vale Keenan Cahill 💔😔A precociously talented & positive young man who pioneered in social media content & legitimately paved the way for the current superstars. Keenan stepped in & volunteered to help @cronullasharks when the club needed it the most. His help was invaluable https://t.co/T8bWm2bJYg

Nicole Adamo ⚡️ @Nickilishious 🏼 A longtime supporter and friend of our weekend show. Condolences to his loved ones. So sad to learn of our buddy @KeenanCahill passing🏼 A longtime supporter and friend of our weekend show. @DJWhooKid & I always enjoyed chatting it up with Keenan when he would call inCondolences to his loved ones. So sad to learn of our buddy @KeenanCahill passing 🙏🏼 A longtime supporter and friend of our weekend show. @DJWhooKid & I always enjoyed chatting it up with Keenan when he would call in 💕 Condolences to his loved ones.

Those who wish to remember the joy that Keenan Cahill brought to the world can visit his YouTube channel, where all his popular lip-synching videos remain available.

