“JJ could sue YouTube” - Sidemen members give their take on KSI losing £10K worth of Amazon gift codes

In a recent Side+ (Sidemen's podcast) episode, the group discussed the controversy involving KSI's Amazon Gift Codes that were inexplicably claimed even before his video got uploaded to YouTube.

For further context, the YouTuber recently concluded his "Try Not to Laugh" series, where he would make a giveaway of Amazon Gift Cards every time he chuckled at a video clip. These codes would be covertly displayed on the screen.

On November 27, JJ tweeted that almost £10K worth of Gift Cards were claimed even before the video went public.

The creator surmised that someone working within YouTube might have been involved in the act. Reacting to the entire drama, Sidemen members took to their podcast to give their takes. Fellow member Ethan "Behzinga" exclaimed:

"JJ could sue YouTube."

Sidemen members discuss strange disappearance of KSI's Amazon gift cards

KSI has spent over £100K worth of Amazon e-vouchers on his fans during his recently concluded "Try Not to Laugh" challenge series. Usually, fans are the ones claiming the codes. However, in a video scheduled to go live in November, the codes appeared to have been claimed even before reaching the screens.

ksi @KSI . Well…No point trying to collect the gift cards in the latest TNTL. It’s been claimed before the video is even out lmao. It’s not me, it’s not Mo, the only person that’s watched the video is someone at YouTube to check whether the video should be demonetised or not Well…No point trying to collect the gift cards in the latest TNTL. It’s been claimed before the video is even out lmao. It’s not me, it’s not Mo, the only person that’s watched the video is someone at YouTube to check whether the video should be demonetised or not 😂😂😂. https://t.co/aEwOBRc5QN

Speaking of the anomalous activity, fellow Sidemen member Vik "Vikkstar123" said:

"When you upload a video, it gets sent to YouTube staff. They manually review it to see if it's safe to have adverts on it. What seems to have happened is someone (from YouTube) watching it has been like, 'hang on a second'."

Upon being suggested that KSI could sue YouTube for the supposed transgressions, Josh "Zerkaa" said:

"But at the same time, it's one pr*ck at YouTube if it's the case right."

Furthering their discussion, Vik added:

"JJ is so rich and carefree, if they'd have banged two cards, he would've been like, 'Oh, that's weird. Two cards are gone. Oh well. I'll just put the video out.' But they've taken every single card!"

Fans give their take on the situation

Fans have shared their reactions to the video, speculating about the possible explanations behind the sudden disappearance of the cards. While some Twitter users suggested that Mo, JJ's editor, had taken them, he swiftly denied such allegations.

Mo Syed @MoSyed110 Michael Buck @bucmic09 @KSI I mean you can’t actually prove that it wasn’t Mo lol. I mean he seems trust worthy but you can’t prove he didn’t @KSI I mean you can’t actually prove that it wasn’t Mo lol. I mean he seems trust worthy but you can’t prove he didn’t Yes, only someone with low mentality will think of this. guess you don’t know what loyalty means then? worked with JJ for 7 years so far, no one in my position will risk or low themselves this level. Alhamdulilah JJ take cares of me very well and loyalty means everything for us! twitter.com/bucmic09/statu… Yes, only someone with low mentality will think of this. guess you don’t know what loyalty means then? worked with JJ for 7 years so far, no one in my position will risk or low themselves this level. Alhamdulilah JJ take cares of me very well and loyalty means everything for us! twitter.com/bucmic09/statu…

Here are some of the reactions that were shared under the YouTube clip:

Fans give their take on the drama (Image via Daily Dosage YouTube)

Although KSI tweeted that he was going "to find" out the individual(s) involved in the issue, there have been no further updates.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes