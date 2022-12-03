Sidemen is 2nd ranked YouTube channel in UK in 2022, MrBeast ranks 1st

British YouTuber group Sidemen has been ranked second on YouTube's list of the top 10 creators in the UK in 2022. Interestingly enough, the top spot was claimed by none other than Jimmy "MrBeast."

For those unaware, the British group consists of seven members, namely JJ "KSI," Harry "W2S," Simon "Miniminter," Vikram "Vikkstar123," Tobi "TBJZL," Josh "Zerkaa," and Ethan "Behzinga." With the group formally created in October 2013, they are well-known for their Sidemen Sunday series, which includes videos showcasing challenges, games, and pranks.

With 2022 coming to an end, YouTube shared a list of trending videos and creators. Besides being the second-ranked creator(s) in the UK, their recently concluded Football Charity stream also holds second position in the list of trending videos. The top spot was taken by the infamous Oscars moment between Will Smith and Chris Rock.

MrBeast, Sidemen, and NichLmao are named the top 3 creators of 2022 in the UK

Despite being from America, MrBeast is ranked #1 amongst the top creators watched by the UK audience. The popular American YouTuber is well-known for his philanthropy and big-budget videos such as the 'Squid Game In Real Life' video, which cost him about $3.5 million to set up.

MrBeast also topped the charts when it came to the US audience. He is ranked number 1 in the list of top creators in the US, followed by NichLmao and Airrack in second and third place, respectively.

Interestingly, YouTube's trending list in the UK also featured one of MrBeast's videos. His video, titled "I Built Willy Wonka's Chocolate Factory!," is presently at #6 on that list. The video has already amassed over 127 million views, in addition to getting over 4.8 million likes.

Sidemen, on the other hand, are doing fairly well when it comes to the UK, with the group hosting a highly publicized charity match in September and that video ranking second on the list.

The match included some of the biggest names on YouTube such as MrBeast, IShowSpeed, and LazarBeam. At the time of writing this article, it has garnered over 27 million views, making it the most-watched Sidemen Charity match to date.

Fans react to the list

Fans shared their reactions to the list being released by YouTube. The UK-based group, which has managed to establish a stronghold within the UK audience, has received many accolades over the course of their YouTube journey. Here are some relevant reactions:

Sidemen's charity stream was not the only trending video that made it onto one of these lists. One of their Tinder In Real Life videos (Sidemen Tinder in Real Life 4) is presently ranked at #7 on the Australian YouTube trending list.

Besides the British group, Beta Squad is also among the emerging popular YouTube groups to be featured. To read the entire list, click here.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes