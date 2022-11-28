How much money did MrBeast approximately make in 2022?

Jimmy Donaldson, better known as MrBeast on the internet, recently surpassed PewDiePie to become the biggest YouTuber with 114 million subscribers. If recent data is any indication, that figure is only going to rise.

On top of being the most successful YouTuber, bringing in millions of dollars through ads and sponsorships, Jimmy is also an entrepreneur with a variety of other successful ventures, which also net him some added revenue.

With so many different sources of income and topping Forbes's 2022 list of top creators and top YouTubers, it is difficult to say exactly how much money he made throughout 2022. But with limited data available in the public domain, such as video analytics and word of mouth, a fair approximation of his yearly earnings can be attempted.

Tracing MrBeast's income through 2022

As mentioned before, he is much more than just a YouTuber. Nonetheless, with a sizeable number of channels under his belt, MrBeast has over 200 million combined subscribers across his YouTuber empire. While his main channel accounts for a large portion of his profits, his reaction, gaming, and non-English speaking dubbing channels all have millions of regular viewers.

Graham Stephan, the content-creating genius had a serious conversation about his various businesses and revenue streams in September. At around the five-minute twenty-second mark of the video above, Steaphan asks Donaldson the big question:

"Do you know how many income sources you have?"

Here is how he answered:

"Well, let's see. We have Beast Burger, Feastables, we have a company tha dubs channels, which runs our MrBeast Espanol and stuff like that, we do that for other people... MrBeast Gaming, Beast Reacts. Yeah merch, that's another one."

When Steaphan asks which one of these is his main source of income, the YouTube legend replies:

"I'll say this, you can throw it up. Beast Burger has done over $100 million in sales, and obviously that number has grown since then."

MrBeast has literally made hundreds of millions of dollars since the burger joint opened in 2020. To top it all off, there are numerous sponsorship deals, which, according to his response in the same interview, hover around $3 million deals, and it begins to become clear how much the content creator earns through his various ventures.

Now let’s take a deep dive into his YouTube finances, which like most MrBeast things, are not simple.

The YouTube calculations

Since he has built a veritable YouTuber empire that spans several highly successful channels, calculating gross revenue has become slightly more challenging.

According to Social Blade, his main channel, which currently has over 114 million subscribers, did a whopping 951 million views last month. Approximating that with standard Adsense rates, that channel alone pulled in about $3.5 million throughout the month. Extrapolating that over 365 days will put his yearly income at around $42-45 million.

Next on the list are his gaming, reaction and a second channel, which currently has a combined subscriber count of 67 million. Adding that to his most popular dub channel, which is Spanish, and a dedicated philanthropy channel, the combined count of the five channels, is close to 100 million.

His combined monthly revenue from YouTube is around the $7-10 million mark.

He also has a sizable merchandising unit, which provides a consistent source of income, in addition to his chocolate bar, which is available throughout the United States via Walmart.

With so many undisclosed earnings, determining how much the content creator earns is difficult. Still, his comments about how much his businesses are worth during a recent podcast shed light on how enormous his ventures genuinely are.

On the Flagrant podcast with Andrew Schulz, MrBeast revealed that he has been casually approached by people who have shown cursory interest in buying all of his companies for about a billion dollars. The YouTuber declined, perhaps hinting that his brand may be worth more than that.

