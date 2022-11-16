How much does MrBeast earn from videos? Net worth and earnings explored as he crossed PewDiePie’s YouTube subscriber count

Jimmy "MrBeast's" YouTube channel recently earned the title of the most subscribed non-brand channel on the platform. He surpassed Swedish YouTuber Felix "PewDiePie," who had held the top spot for several years, on Monday. Jimmy's channel has nearly 112 million subscribers, while Felix has 111.8 million.

With such massive numbers comes a massive brand. The bigger the brand, the bigger the paycheck for the creator. However, fans of the creator will be aware that he lives in a small bedroom in his studio and has an extraordinary lifestyle. Nonetheless, it is safe to say that MrBeast is one of YouTube's wealthiest creators.

This article will look at his earnings and revenue.

What is MrBeast's net worth? Earnings explored

Although several reports state MrBeast's net worth, the creator has yet to reveal an exact figure. According to major news outlets, Jimmy's net worth in 2022 will be between $25 and $60 million.

According to reports, he earns around $15 -16 million per month from his YouTube AdSense revenue alone. AdSense is a component of YouTube's Partner Program, which allows creators to generate revenue for their channel.

Readers should also be aware that the aforementioned monthly figures are primarily derived from his YouTube channel. The creator is compensated in other ways as well. Aside from sponsorship deals, Jimmy recently launched MrBeast Burger, a fast-food restaurant chain.

With multiple outlets being opened across North America and Europe, Jimmy recently revealed that his F&B venture has garnered over $100 million worth of revenue since its inauguration in 2020. He said:

"Beast Burger has shared over $100 million in revenue with restaurants across America"

Aside from Beast Burgers, he also owns a chocolate brand called Feastables. According to businessinsider.com, Jimmy has sold over $10 million worth of chocolate bars.

How many cars and houses does the YouTuber own?

MrBeast's content frequently takes him to different parts of America. He is said to have homes in Kansas, Georgia, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, and New York.

He has also amassed a diverse collection of automobiles. He has acquired a BMW Series 3, a Nissan Armada, and a Tesla Model 3 over the years. He also owns a Lamborghini Huracan Spyder and a Lamborghini Gallardo. In the United States, both are expected to sell for $215,000 and $119,000 in 2022, respectively.

Most expensive video of MrBeast

One of the main reasons Jimmy has been able to generate such high revenue through his YouTube channel is that the creator never shies away from making extravagant videos that require millions of dollars in investment.

Jimmy released his most popular video, "$456,000 Squid Game In Real Life!" in late 2021. With over 303 million views, the video is currently the most viewed on his channel. Jimmy revealed in a 2022 interview that the estimated video cost more than $3.5 million.

Jimmy is currently crushing it on YouTube. His earnings continue to rise, with nearly every upload receiving an average of 50 million views. What comes next in MrBeast's ever-expanding empire remains to be seen.

