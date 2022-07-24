Andrew Tate vs MrBeast: Who is the richer internet personality in 2022?

Andrew Tate has quickly become a household name in the streaming community due to his controversial takes. To no one's surprise, viewers have described his attitude as hyper-masculine.

However, a common aspect between the two is money.

Even though the duo operates on two different spectrums, there is no doubt that both internet personalities have earned millions over the years. With Andrew Tate being a fairly successful kickboxer and an entrepreneur, money has never been an issue. Similarly, MrBeast has successfully gathered sponsorship deals that have allowed him to invest millions of dollars into his videos and philanthropic acts.

This feature will look into their lives and determine who has the bigger net worth.

Net worth of Andrew Tate: Is the kickboxer richer than MrBeast?

It is well documented that Andrew Tate is a libertine individual with a taste for lavish cars and extravagance. He has made it no secret that his primary source of income is mostly diverse.

Being a former professional athlete, he has earned a pretty penny over the years. The 35-year-old has also managed to open a couple of casinos in Bucharest, Romania in addition to having an Only Fans agency which he co-owns with his brother, Tristan Tate. He also sells an online course called Hustlers University, which attempts to teach people to make money quickly.

In a recent podcast with Adin Ross, Andrew Tate revealed that his net worth is sky high. He claimed:

"I was broke for a long time. I made my first million when I was say 27 and then I had a 100 million by the time I was 31,32 and then I became a trillionaire quite recently."

Considering that the richest man on the planet, according to Forbes, is Elon Musk with $250 billion, Andrew Tate's claims of being a trillionaire might have been far fetched. According to Essential Sports, 35-year-old's net worth is estimated to be around $30 million, a few short of his original assertion.

In comparison, MrBeast, often considered to be the richest individual creator on the planet, was worth around $54 million in 2021, according to Forbes. MrBeast has stated numerous times that he admires the world's richest man, Elon Musk, and his business acumen. Furthermore, the YouTuber runs several enterprises such as MrBeast Burger.

MrBeast earns the majority of his income through the platform, as do all other creators. His most obvious source of income is via ads and sponsorship deals. Furthermore, because he owns multiple channels on YouTube, his videos spawn a lot of revenue. He revealed on the Joe Rogan podcast:

“So these channels, like this channel (Beast Reacts) specifically, doesn’t cost a lot of money to run. So this is like you know, mostly just pure profit..."

Both streamers and internet celebrities are currently at the zenith of their careers and earn big money. Despite having completely opposite personalities, the streaming community often regards them as having a business savvy mindset and unbelievable work ethic.

