Sidemen perform “Christmas Drillings” in the middle of London as fans swarm in

Yesterday, Sidemen took to the streets of central London in an open-top bus to promote their song Christmas Drillings. This was done to propel the tune to the number 1 spot in the UK official charts. Clips of the journey were recorded and shared on social media by the group and fans on the streets.

The UK YouTube group has been ever-present in the headlines since releasing their Christmas parody song. The piece has since been promoted as part of a charity drive. All revenue collected from iTunes and Amazon sales will go to a charitable organization.

For those unaware, the song was recorded as part of their popular weekly series Sidemen Sunday. The parody song had a total budget of £100K, which featured vocals from the likes of JJ "KSI," Vik "Vikkstar123," Tobi "TBJZL," and Jamie "Jme."

Sidemen try to take their song to number 1 spot in official charts

The YouTube group has been gung ho of late in hopes of seeing their song reach the number 1 spot on the Official UK charts. To give it a final few pushes, the song makers took to London to achieve their targets.

Clips involving the open bus went viral across the internet, with both chasing fans and bystanders recording incredible scenes. Here are some of the clips:

Fans recorded their journey as the group made their way through the famous London Bridge:

Many swarmed in to get a glimpse of the parade, making the streets almost impenetrable:

I went round London on an open-top bus with @Sidemen today and it was honestly the most ridiculous/chaotic/brilliant experience of my life #ChristmasDrillings

For those wondering, the song presently ranks at the number 41 position after jumping a whopping 58 places from last week. The top three on the list include Wham's Last Christmas, Mariah Carey's All I want for Christmas Is You, and Raye's Escapism.

In addition to the charitable donations, Sidemen member TBJZL announced that he would let KSI shave off his hair if Christmas Drillings was to chart at the much-coveted number 1 spot.

"They deserve the Christmas number 1" - Fans share their reaction to the open bus parade

Fans shared their reactions to the incredible scenes that followed on their way to the open bus parade. Viewers took to their socials to state that the song should reach the number 1 spot.

Here are some of the notable reactions:

They deserve the Christmas number 1 ngl …. All the money going to charity is a positive also

Spread the word

If everyone streams it on repeat for next 24 hours it should beat Ladbaby who are currently leading, as they have their fans streaming on repeat. Spread the word Xmas Drillings #1 2022 let's go!!!

Christmas Drillings was not the only song that Sidemen released earlier this month. In addition to having a budget of £100K, they allotted £100 for another parody song. Both music videos are available on their second channel.

