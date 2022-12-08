Sidemen’s Christmas songs to get featured in the UK's Official Charts, fans react

UK YouTube group Sidemen recently released two songs that are set to make an appearance on the UK's Official Charts next week.

The group made the two Christmas-themed parody songs as part of a challenge video. They were divided into two teams that would compete against each other to create the most popular song for the holiday season. One team created a song titled Christmas Drillings, while the other made This Or That. The song with the most streams at the end of the month will be declared the winner.

The Official Chart's Twitter account covered the news by stating that the two were strong contenders in the Top 100 for the holiday season.

Official Charts @officialcharts New Christmas Number 1 contenders



Sidemen ( two tracks



Christmas Drillings (featuring



Read more

officialcharts.com/chart-news/chr… New Christmas Number 1 contendersSidemen ( @Sidemen ) enter the festive chart-topper race withtwotracksChristmas Drillings (featuring @JmeBBK ) and This Or That have been described as the 'heaviest Christmas songs ever' ☃Read more 🎄🏆 New Christmas Number 1 contenders 🏆🎄Sidemen (@Sidemen) enter the festive chart-topper race with ✨two✨ tracksChristmas Drillings (featuring @JmeBBK) and This Or That have been described as the 'heaviest Christmas songs ever' ☃Read more ⬇⬇officialcharts.com/chart-news/chr… https://t.co/E5YZMBFQCU

Could Sidemen feature in the UK's Official Charts? List explored

Sidemen, the UK's biggest YouTube group, released two Christmas-themed songs earlier this month. KSI, Vikkstar123, TBJZL along with British rapper JME were given $100K to create a single. The other team consisting of W2S, Miniminter, Zerkaa, and Behzinga, had a humble budget of $100 to create theirs.

Both teams successfully completed the challenge and released their songs on various platforms, including YouTube, iTunes, and Spotify. Unfortunately, they missed the date of submission to get featured on the UK's Official Chart list for the current week. The next batch of selections will be announced tomorrow.

However, they did feature in the top songs on the UK's iTunes list. At the time of writing, Christmas Drillings is number one on the list, followed by This Or That. Here are the top 10 songs on the list:

UK iTunes Top Songs (Image via Kworb.net)

The songs have also done well on YouTube. Christmas Drillings currently has over five million views, and This or That has 4.2 million views.

Fans react to Sidemen's Christmas songs

There is a strong chance that the two songs will feature on the UK's Official Charts next week. Fans are excited to see the YouTuber's songs get mentioned alongside the biggest names in the music industry. Here are some notable reactions:

Dinesh @Sanassee @officialcharts @Sidemen @JmeBBK @KSI Will take a lot of effort to get Christmas Number 1 but if they get there, it would be elite. The Sidemen continue to up the levels. @officialcharts @Sidemen @JmeBBK @KSI Will take a lot of effort to get Christmas Number 1 but if they get there, it would be elite. The Sidemen continue to up the levels.

This is not the first time the group has created songs during the festive period. Sidemen opted for a similar format in 2020 by releasing two singles - Merry Merry Christmas and The Gift.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes