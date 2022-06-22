“F*** that blue hair”: Keemstar reacts to MrBeast announcing League of Legends duel with Ninja

Keemstar's feud with Twitch star Ninja continued after the latter announced hosting a League of Legends duel with YouTube sensation Jimmy "MrBeast."

Ninja and MrBeast proclaimed they would be hosting a flagship, best of three, League of Legends tournament with a massive cash prize of $150,000.

While most of the reactions were on a positive note, Keemstar grabbed the opportunity to express his dislike for Ninja and resorted to calling him a "blue hair rat":

Keemstar continues beef with Ninja, fans react

Earlier today, MrBeast and Ninja finally announced that they would go head to head in the Summoner's Rift on July 9, 2022. Fans can watch the legendary battle on Crown Channel's official Twitch account.

Viewers will also have the option to view the spectacle in person at the HyperX Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

July 9th - Las Vegas. Ninja has accepted my offer. $150,000 League of Legends best of 3 match, we’ll announce our teams soon :)July 9th - Las Vegas. @crownchannel Ninja has accepted my offer. $150,000 League of Legends best of 3 match, we’ll announce our teams soon :)July 9th - Las Vegas. @crownchannel

Keem's controversial tweet attracted close to 30 fan reactions. Some wanted to know the reason for the YouTuber's negative comment:

Trizzthefrizz @trizzthefrizz @WitchDepression @KEEMSTAR @MrBeast Literally just use the same cotton candy flavor as Keem after Keem’s flavor got canceled. @WitchDepression @KEEMSTAR @MrBeast Literally just use the same cotton candy flavor as Keem after Keem’s flavor got canceled.

Several followers made fun of Keemstar:

Why is Keemstar angry with Ninja?

The content creator's drama can be traced back to June 17, when Keem posted a controversial update on his Twitter account. He stated he was no longer friends with Ninja and accused the latter of allegedly stealing his fan-favorite GFUEL flavor known as Cotton Candy.

KEEM 🍿 @KEEMSTAR



Not bout Ninja copying my flavor cus the greedy rat knows peps want my flavor back. Its other stuff.



But F that Blue haired RAT, sending his wife to talk to me instead of himself, been friends since 2017.



No longer friends. Want a #DramaAlert regarding the GFUEL drama today?Not bout Ninja copying my flavor cus the greedy rat knows peps want my flavor back. Its other stuff.But F that Blue haired RAT, sending his wife to talk to me instead of himself, been friends since 2017.No longer friends. Want a #DramaAlert regarding the GFUEL drama today? Not bout Ninja copying my flavor cus the greedy rat knows peps want my flavor back. Its other stuff.But F that Blue haired RAT, sending his wife to talk to me instead of himself, been friends since 2017.No longer friends.

A few minutes later, the Drama Alert host provided more context to the tweet by uploading a two-minute-long video clarifying the state of affairs between him and Ninja.

KEEM 🍿 @KEEMSTAR Why I’m no longer friends with Ninja! Why I’m no longer friends with Ninja! https://t.co/IHh0zBVxtw

According to the broadcaster, their five-year-old friendship broke up because Ninja did not consult with Keem before launching the Cotton Candy flavor. The latter began ranting about the situation and accused the Fortnite superstar of stealing his iconic flavor.

Daniel mentioned it wouldn't be a big deal if Ninja came to him first and asked permission before launching the Cotton Candy energy supplement flavor.

In the second half of the address, Keem shed some light on how Jessica Blevins, Ninja's manager and wife, revealed the flavor launch:

"Like, that he would have the full blessings, but that's not what happened, okay? Ninja didn't say s**t to me. His wife contacts me and says, 'Hey, we just want to let you know that we're launching a Cotton Candy can.' All right? She didn't f***ing ask for my blessings. She didn't ask for s**t!"

The video ended after the controversial personality claimed that he tried to call Ninja several times to clear the air. However, he failed to get in touch with the Twitch star.

The beef between the content creators seems likely to live on for a few more days.

