"Needs to be publicly disclosed" - MoistCr1TiKaL comments on Kick allegedly being related to Stake following a subreddit activity

Charlie "MoistCr1TiKaL" took to his Twitch stream to share his opinion on the newly created Kick.com subreddit. While streaming, one chat user pointed out that the subreddit was created by the same individual who created Stake.com's page on Reddit.

Stake.com is a gambling website featuring several slots and other gambling and betting-related games. In September, however, Twitch decided to include Stakes' name in a list of websites that are considered to be unlicensed and banned for promotion.

The newly launched streaming platform Kick.com, however, has allowed Stake into its territory. Regarding the supposed connection between the two subreddits, MoistCr1TiKaL said:

"Needs to be publicly disclosed"

"It does seem like there's a Stake connection" - MoistCr1TiKaL thinks there is a possible connection between Stake and Kick

MoistCr1TiKaL spoke about the possible connection between the websites. While streaming earlier today, one viewer pointed out that the two websites may have some association.

The streamer furthered the statement by adding:

"That's what I briefly talked about like, the (Kick) subreddit was made by the same person who made the Stake subreddit. It was the exact same name, it's the same person. So it does seem like there is a Stake connection there and if there is, I think that needs to be publicly disclosed."

To elaborate on MoistCr1TiKaL's presumption, an LSF user by the name mapledreamleaf shared a link to a Kick Reddit post where one of the members was asking for a couple of the mods to be removed since at least one of them had the name "Stake" in their usernames. Here is the comment:

Meanwhile, here is the post made on the Kick subreddit:

The user talks about the removal of the mod (Image via Reddit)

MoistCr1TiKaL's views garnered further discussions among the LSF community. Upon sharing the clip on the subreddit, users were quick to react. Here are some of the notable reactions:

One user commented on Tyler "Trainwreckstv's" involvement with the latest streaming platform. The streamer announced that he would be shifting to Kick following a Twitlonger. Here's the comment:

Fan criticizes Tyler (Image via LSF Reddit)

Staying in a similar lane, another user shared their criticism of Tyler:

Here are some other reactions:

It's unclear to what degree Trainwreckstv is involved in the latest streaming platform. According to his post, he has joined as a "non-owner advisor" and "non-exclusive broadcaster."

By his own admission, he has shifted due to Twitch's revenue split, which doesn't favor major creators. In comparison, Kick only takes about 5% of the streamer's revenue.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes