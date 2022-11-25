"Don't launch your shi**y shady crypto" - MoistCr1TiKaL calls out Paradox Crypto owner for inadequate response following IShowSpeed controversy

Popular YouTuber and Twitch streamer Charlie "MoistCr1TiKaL" has taken to his YouTube channel to berate Amio Talio, owner of the much-debated Crypto coin called Paradox Metaverse, which was notably promoted during a recent IShowSpeed stream.

After the stream, self-proclaimed internet detective Coffeezilla took it upon himself to confront the owners of Paradox and call out their apparent "scam." Since then, Amio Talio has responded to the online community by posting a video in self-defense.

MoistCr1TiKaL, who has been following the story since it started gaining traction, criticized the owner for promoting his deceptive project. He exclaimed:

"Don't launch your shi**y shady crypto"

"Actual dog sh*t" - MoistCr1TiKaL rebukes Paradox Metaverse owner following his response

Amio Talio, the owner and promoter of Paradox Crypto, has spoken out following his project's inquisition by Coffeezilla. Speaking in his defense, the Englishman stated that IShowSpeed's stream only spiked in popularity due to "spam" comments and an apparent "cyber attack."

Amio went on to illustrate that there were two clear viewership "spikes" that were generated by bots trying to spam the comments. Reacting to this, MoistCr1TiKaL said this around the 2:23 minute mark:

"What he fails to realize is the reason there's these spikes is because more people decided to type "L Scam" when they realized how shady shi**y and dog sh*t this whole thing was. Its not bots."

Amio further stated that people were pushing a false narrative that propelled viewers into thinking that the project was a scam. MoistCr1TiKaL responded by adding, at the 4:33 minute mark:

"This is so embarrassing. Even as like a Paradox buyer, like the community for Paradox meta, you have to see this and you have to be having your red flags go off."

The owner also pointed out that in their much-debated leaked audio, the group never uttered the word "scam." Around the 8:50 mark, Charlie reacted by saying:

"That's such a non-point. 'We never said it on that stream, so it can't be true. Prove that it's gonna be a scam. Do it pu**y.'"

He further exclaimed:

"Your crypto, your Paradox Meta has like seven components, all of which makes no f**king sense and are literally like actual dog sh*t."

Amio also hinted that they would be incarcerated had they promoted a real scam. However, Charlie derisively replied:

"These are such non-points. 'If we're a scam we'd be in jail right now. We wouldn't be allowed here right now if we were a scam.'"

For those wondering, IShowSpeed has apologized for his involvement in the crypto project. 10:49 minutes into the stream, Charlie said:

"Speed like straight up said like, 'yeah, this was a mistake.' Like he at the very least has moved on and said, 'yep, that was bad.'"

Concluding his video, he also refuted the Englishman's claim to be a victim of the "cancel culture":

"Calling out a scam isn't just a needless cancel hate. That's just not what it is. This is so sad, this is so f**king sad"

Fans react to the stream

Fans have also shared a host of reactions following MoistCr1TiKaL's scathing assessment of Amio's defense. Many commented in compliance with what the former asserted in his video. Here are some of the reactions:

As stated earlier, IShowSpeed has already apologized for his involvement in promoting the project during his stay in London. He added:

"I made a mistake. You know, I'm not that smart, I'm be honest bro, but as I go I get smarter and smarter."

He has since then dissociated himself from the owners.

