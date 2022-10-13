"This ban wave makes complete sense" - MoistCr1TiKaL provides his take on several VTubers streaming adult videos in Splatoon 3

On October 13, internet sensation Charles "MoistCr1TiKaL" uploaded a video titled "This YouTube Trend Got A Whole Community Banned" on his main YouTube channel.

In the video, the content creator shared his opinions on the recent controversy shrouding several Japanese VTubers streaming adult videos in Splatoon 3, who eventually got banned from the platform.

MoistCr1TiKaL agreed with the Google-owned video-sharing platform's actions and stated that the mass ban "made complete sense." He said:

"YouTube recently banned a large community of VTubers over a trend they started on stream. And now I bet you're expecting me to follow this up by saying that it was unjust, makes no sense, is a bunch of dog s**t and baloney, and demand that we go out into the streets to riot and protest. But that's not the case. This ban wave makes complete sense and is the most obvious outcome to this trend that they started."

MoistCr1TiKaL provides context on VTubers streaming questionable content through Splatoon 3

MoistCr1TiKaL provided context for the controversy following his initial statement regarding the matter. He explained that some Japanese VTubers started a YouTube trend, wherein virtual streamers were broadcasting adult videos through Splatoon 3:

"Basically, a Vtuber group called Sinsogumi got together and hatched the novel idea of playing p*rn in Splatoon 3 by changing their ink transparency so that way it could work like a green screen. So during stream, they could play p*rn over the green screened ink."

The competition focused on seeing which VTubers could last the longest without getting banned on the platform:

"The whole competition or challenge idea was whoever could last the longest on stream without getting banned wins. So they went into this knowing full well they would be banned for it, and they got exactly what they ordered. Their entree came out piping hot because they all got banned."

MoistCr1TiKaL referenced Sinsogumi's official statement following the affiliated VTubers' suspension on YouTube:

"The Sinsogumi official Twitter account had to come out and make a statement, 'All the individuals that participated so far have apologized, except for like, one or two.'"

The American content creator discussed Nintendo's statement regarding the fiasco, indicating that the Japanese corporation was considering legal action against the VTubers:

"Nintendo came forward and made a statement about this. About how seriously they're taking this because it's such a violation of their policies. They even loosely take a legal action against them, from what I understood. Maybe it was a translation error with their message. But they came out with a series of tweets, letting everyone know how f***ked up it was."

MoistCr1TiKaL stated that Nintendo was "brutal" and that they enforced their copyright systems around the licensed property with an "iron fist."

Before concluding the discussion on the subject, MoistCr1TiKaL stated that the concept of using Splatoon 3's ink as a green screen was a "genius" idea:

"It's an interesting idea. It's something I wouldn't have thought of, using the ink in Splatoon as a green screen. That's pretty genius. Like, you could do some really f***ing banger watch parties with that, I guess. P*rn is a little aggressive. But hey, you know, who am I to judge."

Fans react to MoistCr1TiKaL's take on the VTuber and Splatoon 3 controversy

The YouTube comments section featured more than 3,000 fan reactions, with several community members providing their views on the VTuber and Splatoon 3 drama. Here's what they had to say:

Fans in the YouTube comments section reacting to the gaming and Vtubing controversy (Image via penguinz0/YouTube)

While some fans stated that VTubers streaming questionable content through Splatoon 3 was a "dumb idea," others remarked that broadcasting and playing adult videos in Splatoon 3 was "both cool and disgusting."

