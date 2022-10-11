Splatoon 3 to add three new Amiibo: Official release date, what to expect, and more

Splatoon 3’s upcoming trio of Amiibo’s finally has an official release date, and the figurines produced by Nintendo will be dropping next month.

The trio were previously teased by Nintendo when they showcased a yellow Inkling, a blue Octoling, and a Smallfry, however, no exact drop times were announced apart from the fact that these will go live during the holiday release window.

Splatoon fans finally have a release date for the Amiibo trio, which will be released on November 11, 2022. Much like the previous Amiibo in the series, tapping these figures on the Nintendo Switch’s NFC reader will net players some exclusive loot and rewards.

Tap them on a compatible Nintendo Switch controller and they'll unlock special in-game gear for #Splatoon3.

From special in-game gear that includes a helmet to a flock of hair that is similar to one of the Smallfry, there is a lot of new content that players will be able to get their hands on once the Amiibo drops.

The release was announced alongside a new trailer, and it has indeed gotten fans excited to know what else Splatoon 3 has in store for them when the holiday season is in full swing.

Will there be more Splatoon 3 Amiibo in the future?

As revealed in the trailer, Splatoon 3’s upcoming Amiibo trio will have a yellow Inkling and a blue Octoling which will be designed to resemble the models that appear on the shooter’s very on the box art.

All Splatoon titles have featured a different pair of characters on the cover, with the developers releasing at least one Amiibo-based character in each. Splatoon 3, on the other hand, was the first in the franchise to have had an Octoling as well on the cover.

While the cover lacks the presence of a Smallfry, it does not diminish the role that they play in the shooter’s campaign mode. When it comes to the story, Smallfry is integral to how the narrative plates out in the title, hence, it wasn’t all that surprising that they would be receiving their own figures.

After these initial trio of figures, there are many in the Splatoon community who feel that Nintendo might just be looking to broaden the collection and release Amiibos for Shiver, Frye, and Big Man. This is because the three are the in-game hosts in Splatoon 3, and play an important role in almost all the proceedings in the shooter.

Hence, it would not be much of a stretch to expect Nintendo to eventually announce more Amiibo for some of the most important characters in the shooter.

