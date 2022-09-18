Splatoon 3 collectible guide: All Multiplayer Medals and how to acquire them

Splatoon 3 has a lot of collectibles that players can get their hands on as they keep investing hours into the latest franchise entry.

Many of these collectibles will range from badges to titles, as well as other cosmetic loot, which players can then use to decorate their lockers as well as their Splashtags.

Splatoon 3’s multiplayer mode too, offers a lot of badges that fans will be able to collect after every PvP and co-op match. However, the medals are locked under certain conditions, and only when players meet the requirements will they be able to get the drops in the shooter.

After a multiplayer game ends, the post-match screen will show the medals that players have acquired during the game.

Today’s guide will therefore go over all the medals that are currently present in Splatoon 3’s multiplayer mode, and the conditions that players will be required to meet to acquire all of them.

All multiplayer medals in Splatoon 3 and how to acquire them

Below is a list of all the multiplayer medals that are currently available in Splatoon 3 and how to acquire them:

Base Defender

Splat the most enemies in their home base area

Big Bubbler User

Use the Big Bubbler special the most in a match

Booyah Bomb User

Use the Booyah Bomb special the most in a match

Checkpoint Breaker

Control the Rainmaker and breakthrough the most checkpoints in it

Checkpoint Breaker

Control the tower as it goes through the most checkpoints in Tower Control

Clam Carrier

Grab the most Clams during Clam Blitz

Clam Stopper

Splat enemies and make them drop the most amount of Clams in Clam Blitz

Crab Tank User

Use the Crab Tank special the most in a match

Damage Taker

Sustain the most damage from enemy fire in a match

Enemy-Base Splatter

Cover the most area of the enemy base in the team’s color ink

Enemy Splatter

Spalt the most enemies on the team

First Splat!

Get the first splat in a match

Ground Traveler

Run across the most area during a match in Splatoon 3

Home-Base Inker

Cover the home base area the most with the team’s ink color

Ink Consumer

Shoot out the most ink in a match

Inkjet User

Use the Inkjet special the most in a match

Ink Storm User

Use the Ink Storm special the most in a match

Ink Vac User

Use the Ink Vac special the most in a match

Killer Wail 5.1 User

Use the Killer Wail 5.1 special the most in a match

Overall Splatter

Get the most Splats in a match between both teams

Rainmaker Carrier

Carry the Rainmaker the most in a match of the same

Rainmaker Stopper

Splat the most enemies holding the Rainmaker

Reefslider User

Use the Reefslider special the most in a match

Score Booster

Score the most points in Clam Blitz, Rainmaker, and Tower Control

Splat Assister

Get the most assists in a match

Splat Zone Guard

Get the most splats while defending the Splat Zone

Splat Zone Hero

Cover the Splat Zone in the most ink

Splat Zone Inker

Cover the most ground in ink in Splat Zones

Super Jump Spot

Use the Super Jump the most in a match

Tacticooler User

Use the Tacticooler special the most in a match

Tenta Missiles User

Use the Tenta Missiles special the most in a match

Tower Stopper

Stop the enemy team from advancing the tower the most in Tower Control

Triple Inkstrike User

Use the Triple Ink Strike special the most in a match

Trizooka User

Use the Trizooka special the most in a match

Turf Inker

Cover the most ground in ink during Turf War

Ultra Stamp User

Use the Ultra Stamp special the most in a match

Wave Breaker User

Use the Wave Breaker special the most in a match

Zipcaster User

Activate the Zipcaster special the most in a match

Earning medals in Splatoon 3 does not really affect players' progress in the game. It’s just a cosmetic tool that allows them to show off how well they can own teams in PvP matches.

