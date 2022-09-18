Splatoon 3 collectible guide: All Multiplayer Medals and how to acquire them

Splatoon 3 has a lot of collectibles that players can get their hands on as they keep investing hours into the latest franchise entry.
Many of these collectibles will range from badges to titles, as well as other cosmetic loot, which players can then use to decorate their lockers as well as their Splashtags.
Splatoon 3’s multiplayer mode too, offers a lot of badges that fans will be able to collect after every PvP and co-op match. However, the medals are locked under certain conditions, and only when players meet the requirements will they be able to get the drops in the shooter.
After a multiplayer game ends, the post-match screen will show the medals that players have acquired during the game.
Today’s guide will therefore go over all the medals that are currently present in Splatoon 3’s multiplayer mode, and the conditions that players will be required to meet to acquire all of them.
All multiplayer medals in Splatoon 3 and how to acquire them
Below is a list of all the multiplayer medals that are currently available in Splatoon 3 and how to acquire them:
Base Defender
- Splat the most enemies in their home base area
Big Bubbler User
- Use the Big Bubbler special the most in a match
Booyah Bomb User
- Use the Booyah Bomb special the most in a match
Checkpoint Breaker
- Control the Rainmaker and breakthrough the most checkpoints in it
Clam Carrier
- Grab the most Clams during Clam Blitz
Clam Stopper
- Splat enemies and make them drop the most amount of Clams in Clam Blitz
Crab Tank User
- Use the Crab Tank special the most in a match
Damage Taker
- Sustain the most damage from enemy fire in a match
Enemy-Base Splatter
- Cover the most area of the enemy base in the team’s color ink
Enemy Splatter
- Spalt the most enemies on the team
First Splat!
- Get the first splat in a match
Ground Traveler
- Run across the most area during a match in Splatoon 3
Home-Base Inker
- Cover the home base area the most with the team’s ink color
Ink Consumer
- Shoot out the most ink in a match
Inkjet User
- Use the Inkjet special the most in a match
Ink Storm User
- Use the Ink Storm special the most in a match
Ink Vac User
- Use the Ink Vac special the most in a match
Killer Wail 5.1 User
- Use the Killer Wail 5.1 special the most in a match
Overall Splatter
- Get the most Splats in a match between both teams
Rainmaker Carrier
- Carry the Rainmaker the most in a match of the same
Rainmaker Stopper
- Splat the most enemies holding the Rainmaker
Reefslider User
- Use the Reefslider special the most in a match
Score Booster
- Score the most points in Clam Blitz, Rainmaker, and Tower Control
Splat Assister
- Get the most assists in a match
Splat Zone Guard
- Get the most splats while defending the Splat Zone
Splat Zone Hero
- Cover the Splat Zone in the most ink
Splat Zone Inker
- Cover the most ground in ink in Splat Zones
Super Jump Spot
- Use the Super Jump the most in a match
Tacticooler User
- Use the Tacticooler special the most in a match
Tenta Missiles User
- Use the Tenta Missiles special the most in a match
Tower Stopper
- Stop the enemy team from advancing the tower the most in Tower Control
Triple Inkstrike User
- Use the Triple Ink Strike special the most in a match
Trizooka User
- Use the Trizooka special the most in a match
Turf Inker
- Cover the most ground in ink during Turf War
Ultra Stamp User
- Use the Ultra Stamp special the most in a match
Wave Breaker User
- Use the Wave Breaker special the most in a match
Zipcaster User
- Activate the Zipcaster special the most in a match
Earning medals in Splatoon 3 does not really affect players' progress in the game. It’s just a cosmetic tool that allows them to show off how well they can own teams in PvP matches.