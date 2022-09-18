Create

Splatoon 3 collectible guide: All Multiplayer Medals and how to acquire them

All multiplayer medals in Splatoon 3 and how to acquire them (image via Splatoon 3)
Splatoon 3 has a lot of collectibles that players can get their hands on as they keep investing hours into the latest franchise entry.

Many of these collectibles will range from badges to titles, as well as other cosmetic loot, which players can then use to decorate their lockers as well as their Splashtags.

Splatoon 3’s multiplayer mode too, offers a lot of badges that fans will be able to collect after every PvP and co-op match. However, the medals are locked under certain conditions, and only when players meet the requirements will they be able to get the drops in the shooter.

After a multiplayer game ends, the post-match screen will show the medals that players have acquired during the game.

Today’s guide will therefore go over all the medals that are currently present in Splatoon 3’s multiplayer mode, and the conditions that players will be required to meet to acquire all of them.

All multiplayer medals in Splatoon 3 and how to acquire them

Below is a list of all the multiplayer medals that are currently available in Splatoon 3 and how to acquire them:

Base Defender

  • Splat the most enemies in their home base area

Big Bubbler User

  • Use the Big Bubbler special the most in a match

Booyah Bomb User

  • Use the Booyah Bomb special the most in a match

Checkpoint Breaker

  • Control the Rainmaker and breakthrough the most checkpoints in it

Checkpoint Breaker

  • Control the tower as it goes through the most checkpoints in Tower Control

Clam Carrier

  • Grab the most Clams during Clam Blitz

Clam Stopper

  • Splat enemies and make them drop the most amount of Clams in Clam Blitz

Crab Tank User

  • Use the Crab Tank special the most in a match

Damage Taker

  • Sustain the most damage from enemy fire in a match

Enemy-Base Splatter

  • Cover the most area of the enemy base in the team’s color ink

Enemy Splatter

  • Spalt the most enemies on the team

First Splat!

  • Get the first splat in a match

Ground Traveler

  • Run across the most area during a match in Splatoon 3

Home-Base Inker

  • Cover the home base area the most with the team’s ink color

Ink Consumer

  • Shoot out the most ink in a match

Inkjet User

  • Use the Inkjet special the most in a match

Ink Storm User

  • Use the Ink Storm special the most in a match

Ink Vac User

  • Use the Ink Vac special the most in a match

Killer Wail 5.1 User

  • Use the Killer Wail 5.1 special the most in a match

Overall Splatter

  • Get the most Splats in a match between both teams

Rainmaker Carrier

  • Carry the Rainmaker the most in a match of the same

Rainmaker Stopper

  • Splat the most enemies holding the Rainmaker
Reefslider User

  • Use the Reefslider special the most in a match

Score Booster

  • Score the most points in Clam Blitz, Rainmaker, and Tower Control

Splat Assister

  • Get the most assists in a match

Splat Zone Guard

  • Get the most splats while defending the Splat Zone

Splat Zone Hero

  • Cover the Splat Zone in the most ink

Splat Zone Inker

  • Cover the most ground in ink in Splat Zones

Super Jump Spot

  • Use the Super Jump the most in a match

Tacticooler User

  • Use the Tacticooler special the most in a match

Tenta Missiles User

  • Use the Tenta Missiles special the most in a match

Tower Stopper

  • Stop the enemy team from advancing the tower the most in Tower Control

Triple Inkstrike User

  • Use the Triple Ink Strike special the most in a match

Trizooka User

  • Use the Trizooka special the most in a match

Turf Inker

  • Cover the most ground in ink during Turf War
Ultra Stamp User

  • Use the Ultra Stamp special the most in a match

Wave Breaker User

  • Use the Wave Breaker special the most in a match

Zipcaster User

  • Activate the Zipcaster special the most in a match

Earning medals in Splatoon 3 does not really affect players' progress in the game. It’s just a cosmetic tool that allows them to show off how well they can own teams in PvP matches.

