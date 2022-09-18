Conch Shells in Splatoon 3: What they are used for and how to get them

Splatoon 3’s upcoming Splatfest event has been one of the more anticipated ones that fans of the franchise have been waiting for ever since the shooter game officially dropped a week ago.

The event will be going live at 5:00 pm PT on September 23, 2022, and will run until 5:00 pm PT, September 25, 2022. Unlike the previous Splatfest events, the upcoming celebration will allow players to join three factions instead of two.

Each of the sides will have its own theme, and the factions will be separated into Gear, Grub, and Fun, with the associated question being, “What would you bring to a desert island?”

Splatoon North America @SplatoonNA SRL here again! We’re still puzzling over that #Splatfest theme. What would YOU bring to a deserted island? Gear, grub, or fun? Be sure to stop by the Pledge Box when it appears in the square and sign up for a team. And choose wisely! You can’t change teams later. SRL here again! We’re still puzzling over that #Splatfest theme. What would YOU bring to a deserted island? Gear, grub, or fun? Be sure to stop by the Pledge Box when it appears in the square and sign up for a team. And choose wisely! You can’t change teams later. https://t.co/HaI1VcliyM

Splatoon 3’s post-launch Splatfest will also be bringing a new type of currency into the mix, known as Conch Shells. This resource is exclusive to Splatfest alone, and there is a lot that players will be able to do with them in the shooter once they get their hands on enough of it.

Today's guide will therefore go over what Conch Shells can be used for in the upcoming Splatoon 3 Splatfest event, and how to acquire them quickly.

A guide to acquiring Conch Shells in Splatoon 3

As mentioned, the Conch Shell is a new type of in-game currency that Splatoon 3 players will be able to earn through the Splatfest event itself. The resource is not too difficult to come by and can be very easily earned by just participating in the Splatfest Weekend events.

The acquired Conch Shells can be used for two primary purposes, the first and most obvious one will be to cash them in for items and rewards at a unique merchant. They can also be used to tally the ultimate winner for the Splatfest event, the side with the most Conch Shells in their inventory will be crowned the victor for the event.

However, before players get to collecting Conch Shells in Splatoon 3, they will first be required to side with one of the three factions as soon as the Splatfest event goes live. After pledging their allegiance to a side, playing PvP modes like Turf War, Tri-Color Turf War, or even Salmon Run, will allow players to increase their Catalog levels as well as earn Conch Shells.

Winning matches, especially the first wins of the day, will provide a significant amount of XP, which will help players earn Conch Shells faster.

Using Conch Shells in Splatoon 3

After gaining a good amount of Conch Shells in Splatoon 3, players will then need to make their way back to the Splatsville hub, and approach the Shell-Out Machine. During the Splatfest event, the machine will be allowing players to cash in all their Conch Shells and get their hands on some amazing rewards.

However, the rewards that one gets their hands on will be based on RNG. For one Conch Shell, players will get a random reward from the Shell-Out Machine.

It is important to note here that the Conch Shells that players acquire during the course of the Splatfest is limited to the event itself, and the currency will disappear once the fest concludes. Hence, fans are advised to cash the shells in while the event is still live.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far