How to pick a side in Splatoon 3’s upcoming September Splatfest

Splatoon 3 will be getting its very first post-launch Splatfest later this month, and the community will have a lot to look forward to when the celebration finally goes live.

The upcoming Splatfest will drop at 5:00 pm PT on September 23, 2022, and run until 5:00 pm PT on September 25, 2022.

Splatfests are special events that take place periodically in Splatoon games, where players are allowed to choose between two sides and compete in Turf War matches. The team that colors most of their enemy territory will be declared the winner.

Nintendo of America @NintendoAmerica



Here’s the theme for the first post-launch



This Splatfest takes place Sept. 23-25, so get ready to make waves! Time to pick a side, squiddos!Here’s the theme for the first post-launch #Splatoon3 Splatfest: Which would you bring to a deserted island? Gear, grub, or fun?This Splatfest takes place Sept. 23-25, so get ready to make waves! Time to pick a side, squiddos! Here’s the theme for the first post-launch #Splatoon3 Splatfest: Which would you bring to a deserted island? Gear, grub, or fun? This Splatfest takes place Sept. 23-25, so get ready to make waves! https://t.co/YU1Bp8sfWv

Splatoon 3’s Splatfest will come with a bit of a twist, and instead of having two sides, players will be allowed to pick between three. This time around, the three sides will be Gear, Grub, and Fun, with the question, “What would you bring to a desert island?”

It can get quite complicated picking a side during a Splatfest, especially for players new to the franchise. The following guide will dive into how players would go about picking a team in Splatoon 3’s upcoming event.

How will Splatoon 3 ‘s Splatfest play out

Splatton 3’s Spaltfest will have three different Turf War options: Open, Pro, and Tricolor. Pro and Open will play out exactly like the shooter’s Normal and Pro modes. However, the Open mode will allow one to either start a game solo or join their friends if they do not want to match up with randoms.

Pro mode will not allow players to team with friends but rather force them to team up with randoms and work together with them to get a win.

The Tricolor mode is the latest addition to Splatfest and will be making an appearance in Splatoon 3 when the event is live. The game mode will place four players from the winning side of the fest in the middle of the map with the opposing teams on the outskirts.

The goal of the winning side will be to hold as much of their territory as possible while protecting the Ultra Signal, a device that begins the Sprinkler of Doom, which inks a large area.

The goal of the losing teams will be to cover the map with their ink as much as possible while trying to reach the Ultra Signal.

Splatoon 3’s Splatfest will have three very fun modes that players will be able to try out as they look to be the victorious side by the time SPlatfest ends.

Picking a side in Splatoon 3’s Splatfest

To understand which side to pick during the upcoming Splatfest, it’s important to understand the three sides and what they stand for:

1) Gear

The question for the fest is, “What would you bring to a desert island?” Gear can indeed mean a lot of things. It can be either hint at survival gear like rope, tent, or even the weapons that the Inklings use, or communications gear like signal flares or radio.

The Gear side's theme will be about practicality and dealing with items that will revolve around keeping one alive when they are in a desert.

2) Fun

Where Grear will concern themselves with practicality, Fun will be the opposite and might include items like beach toys, swimwear, music players, umbrellas, and more. It will not be all serious for those who are up to choosing fun in Splatoon 3’s Splatfest.

3) Grub

Grub is self-explanatory and will be somewhere between Fun and Gear as it will feature food and other items that help the Inklings stage off hunger and thirst.

Each side of the Splatoon 3 Splatfest will have its themes, and it’s up to players to pick the one based on what they feel fits their personality and gameplay the best.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far