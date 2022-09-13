Splatoon 3 collectible guide: How to get the Callie and Marie badges

Badges are a great way of customizing one’s Splashtags in Splatoon 3, as well as boasting about the amount of progress that a player has made in the shooter.

However, badges are not all that readily available in the latest Nintendo franchise entry, and to achieve them, players will be required to fulfill certain requirements. While players can easily meet the requirements for some badges, the ones for Callie and Marie are a tad bit tricky, and many community members seem to have issues acquiring them.

The badges for both these characters can be earned at the same time in Sploatton 3, however, the game does not provide additional information or hints as to how one can go about acquiring them in the game.

Today’s guide will therefore go over how players will be able to earn badges for both Callie and Marie in Splatoon 3.

Obtaining the Callie and Marie badges in Splatoon 3

To be able to obtain Callie and Marie badges in Splatton 3 players will be required to invest a fair bit of time in the Story Mode. Just grinding out the multiplayer aspect of the game will not net them some of the more exclusive rewards, like badges, which can only be achieved when they play the narrative.

Hence, to be able to obtain the Callie and Marie badges, Splatoon 3 players will be required to do the following:

Make their way to Cuttlefish as soon as they start the game, and begin the story mode. It’s by interacting with this NPC will the story missions unlock and players will be able to complete the various stages that the narrative will have to offer.

However, just by completing the campaign mode will not net players the Callie and Marie badges in the shooter. Apart from completing the story, they will also be required to reach the Max Hero level in the campaign mode.

To reach Max Hero Level, players must unlock and upgrade every node that is present within the Hero Gear menu. It will require Sardinium and Upgrade Points to achieve that players will be able to earn by defeating the various bosses in the story mode and breaking objects.

Once players have reached the Max Hero level in Splatoon 3, they will automatically be able to unlock the Callie and Marie badges, and add them to their Splashtags.

To be able to add the badges to the Splashtag, the simplest ways will be to open the Menu by pressing X and then clicking on R, until the the Status tab pops up. The clicking on the Gear tab, they will find the Splashtag option, and there they can slot in the newly acquired Callie and Marie badges.

There are a lot of other badges that players will be able to get their hands on in Splatoon 3. Some of them are straightforward to get, while others, much like the Callie and Marie one, will be a bit tricky as the game does not explicitly mention how to acquire them.

