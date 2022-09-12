Splatoon 3 collectible guide: How to get the Harmony Badge

Nintendo’s latest Splatoon 3 offers players a lot of collectibles to get their hands on as they continue playing both the campaign and the multiplayer aspects of the game.

There is a lot to enjoy with the new franchise entry, from a much-improved online matchmaking system, Anarchy Battles, as well as food and drink buffs. Moreover, fans will even get a chance to get their hands on some exclusive collectibles called badges.

Nintendo of America @NintendoAmerica



Check out the final two chapters of our Ask the Developer “Players can really push the envelope on their look and style, so feel free to be whoever you want to play as in the Inkling world.”Check out the final two chapters of our Ask the Developer #Splatoon3 interview: ninten.do/6016jqV2q “Players can really push the envelope on their look and style, so feel free to be whoever you want to play as in the Inkling world.”Check out the final two chapters of our Ask the Developer #Splatoon3 interview: ninten.do/6016jqV2q https://t.co/QFL7iMMFeJ

There are many badges to look out for in the shooter, some of which are pretty easy to get, while others can be a bit tricky, especially for those new to the franchise. However, badges remain a great way to allow players to boast about the progress that they have made in the title thus far.

One badge that players are finding to be a bit difficult to get is the Harmony Badge. Harmony is a sea anemone character and singer who has her own store in Splatoon 3’s Hotlantis, and only she can provide players with her badge.

Today’s guide will discuss how players can acquire this collectible in the latest Splatoon franchise entry.

Obtaining the Harmony Badge in Splatoon 3

The Harmony Badge might, on the surface, seem like one of the easier badges to receive in Splatoon 3, but players will need to invest in a fair bit of grind to obtain it.

This is because the Harmony Badge needs to be obtained from the NPC herself, but it’s only rewarded to players after they have invested 100,000 dollars in her store.

Obtaining that much cash in the game is no easy feat, and it will take players a considerable amount of time to acquire it.

Currently, in Splatoon 3, there are only three effective ways to earn cash fast:

Salmon Rush: When players reach level 4, they will be able to play Salmon Rush as many times as they like, use the reward capsule by accumulating points in the mode, and earn cash. However, players will only be able to get 1,200 points from the capsule, which will reset only after 48 hours.

When players reach level 4, they will be able to play Salmon Rush as many times as they like, use the reward capsule by accumulating points in the mode, and earn cash. However, players will only be able to get 1,200 points from the capsule, which will reset only after 48 hours. Anarchy Battles: Earning cash through Anarchy Battles is something that is advised for those players who are a bit more adept at the game and are confident in their competitive skills in multiplayer. Anarchy Battles is a ranked mode in Splatoon 3, and while players may not get a considerable amount of money for losing, the victors do win big. Consistently winning matches will net players a decent amount of cash to spend in Harmony’s shop.

Turf Battle: Turf Battles are the most reliable way of making cash in Splatoon 3. Players can increase cash output after every match by eating certain food items found in the Crab-N-Go. Some items can raise the cash gained by almost 1.5x to 2.0x. Moreover, as Ink Points in the mode are linked directly to farming money, players do not need to win consistently to rack up cash in Turf Battle.

Splatoon 3’s multiplayer has improved dramatically, and little incentives like collecting badges make it all the more worthwhile to invest in all the features that the game has to offer.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by R. Elahi