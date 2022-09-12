Splatoon 3 SplatNet 3 guide: How to enable voice chat in the game

When it comes to multiplayer games, communication is of vital importance as it is a necessary component of teamwork and strategy, and Nintendo’s latest offering, Splatoon 3, is no stranger to this fact.

Communication through text, emotes, map signals, or voice chat are all key aspects of any competitive shooter game. Voice chat, in particular, is necessary for strategic call-outs on the fly, and is one of the primary tools a team should use to communicate with one another when it comes to ranked matches in Anarchy Battles.

Splatoon North America @SplatoonNA SRL Intern here, and I’m very excited to announce that Splatoon 3 is available now! Have fun and enjoy!



All the other Lab employees are out doing “research”, so I’m sure no one will mind if I get a few games in too… SRL Intern here, and I’m very excited to announce that Splatoon 3 is available now! Have fun and enjoy!All the other Lab employees are out doing “research”, so I’m sure no one will mind if I get a few games in too… https://t.co/skyJY0GguC

Although Splatoon 3 does not have an integrated voice comm system, players can enable it through a software called SplatNet 3. Using this tool, players can communicate with each other while charging into enemy territory in Turn War or while grouping up to defend against invaders during Tricolor Turf War matches.

Having good comms and call-outs is essential to winning matches in Splatoon 3, and today’s guide will go over how players can use the SplatNet 3 software to enable voice chat in the game.

Enabling voice chat using SplatNet 3 in Splatoon 3

As mentioned earlier, the game does not come with a dedicated voice chat feature, and players will be required to rely on third-party software to do so within the game. Fortunately, SplatNet 3 is one of the most reliable tools out there and is the ideal choice for this purpose.

To be able to use SplatNet for Splatoon 3, players will be required to follow the steps given below:

Nintendo Switch owners must first be required to download the Nintendo Switch Online app, which can be done from both the Google Playstore as well as the App Store.

They will then be required to log in to the application by signing in with their Nintendo Switch Account.

Now, players will be required to locate Splatoon 3 in the Games menu. This will automatically prompt the option to use SplatNet 3 services for the game.

After enabling it, players will now be able to successfully communicate with the rest of the team in the latest franchise entry by using their voice.

Using the Nintendo Switch Online app, players will be able to invite their friends as well as any players that they have recently played with in previous rounds. SplatNet 3 can help players create strategies before a game, and make the most of the voice chat feature, allowing them to gain an advantage over their opponents.

Alternate voice chat options for Splatoon 3

Besides SplatNet 3, there are the usual choices that players can use for their voice chat requirements in the game. Popular apps such as Discord, or even Skype for that matter, are reliable options that fulfill the same needs. when it comes to communication during Anarchy Battles.

However, it’s important to note that SplatNet 3 will remain the most favored and recommended option out of them all, since the app integrates itself directly with the game and lists the player’s personal profile in it.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Atul S