Splatoon 3 food and drinks guide: All consumable items and associated perks

Splatoon 3’s normal and ranked matches, known as Anarchy Battle, can be a rather competitive experience for many, especially those who are new to the franchise.
However, there are ways to make the grind easier in the latest series entry with the help of food and drinks. If players are building up an appetite before a match, there is a food and drink truck in the multiplayer lobby, called Crab N Go, where with the use of a drink or a food ticket, they will be able to purchase a delicious meal.
There are a lot of food and drink items in Splatoon 3, and each often provides a particular buff or perk to the player and at times even their entire team.
Today’s guide will therefore go over all the food and drinks that are currently available in Splatton 3, the perks they provide, and the best consumable items that players should be looking to opt into before every match.
All the Food and Drinks in Splatoon 3 and the perks that they provide
1) All Food items and perks in Splatoon 3
Food items are some of the best ways to gain additional XP after every game and make level gaining faster for the player. Increasing one’s level is one of the biggest grinds in Splatoon 3, and some drinks in the game can make gaining the required amount of XP considerably easier:
Here is a list of all the food items and their perks in the latest franchise entry:
Crab Trap Sandwich
- Increase battle cash by 50%
Commercial Crab Trap Sandwich
- Doubles battle cash
The Peseatariat
- Increases battle XP by 50%
The Peseatariat Royale
- Doubles battle XP
Mega Mountain a la Marigold
- Doubles battle cash for all teammates
Marigold'en Garden Greens
- Double battle XP for all teammates
2) All Drinks and perks in Splatoon 3
By investing in drinks before a match, players will be able to provide certain perks to their gears like increasing the experience that they gain and at times even allowing it to gain a specific ability.
The ability that gets the perk will depend on the drink that players are looking to consume. Here is a list of all the drinks and perks in the game:
Main Mega Pucker-Up
- Ink Saver (Main)
Sub Berry Blaster Blitz
- Ink Saver (Sub)
Ink-Well Chiller
- Ink Recovery Up
Speedy Cazpacho
- Run Speed Up
Cherry Apple Fizz
- Swim Speed Up
Ma's Special Friend
- Special Charge Up
Salty Melon Special
- Special Saver
Actionberry Twist
- Intensify Action
Sub Lime
- Sub Resistance Up
Stompin' Grape
- Ink Resistance Up
Super Sub Juicer
- Sub Power Up
Citrus Hip-Hopper
- Quick Super Jump
Matcha Reviver
- Quick Respawn
Smoothie Especial
- Special Power Up
Best Food and Drinks to invest in Splatoon 3
The Mega Mountain a la Marigold and Marigold'en Garden Greens will be two of the best options that players should opt into when it comes to food choices. It affects the entire team and is highly recommended for those who are still new to the competitive scene of the shooter.
For drinks, it will be quite situational, and players should pick one that fits their playstyle the best.