Splatoon 3 food and drinks guide: All consumable items and associated perks

Splatoon 3’s normal and ranked matches, known as Anarchy Battle, can be a rather competitive experience for many, especially those who are new to the franchise.

However, there are ways to make the grind easier in the latest series entry with the help of food and drinks. If players are building up an appetite before a match, there is a food and drink truck in the multiplayer lobby, called Crab N Go, where with the use of a drink or a food ticket, they will be able to purchase a delicious meal.

There are a lot of food and drink items in Splatoon 3, and each often provides a particular buff or perk to the player and at times even their entire team.

Today’s guide will therefore go over all the food and drinks that are currently available in Splatton 3, the perks they provide, and the best consumable items that players should be looking to opt into before every match.

All the Food and Drinks in Splatoon 3 and the perks that they provide

1) All Food items and perks in Splatoon 3

Food items are some of the best ways to gain additional XP after every game and make level gaining faster for the player. Increasing one’s level is one of the biggest grinds in Splatoon 3, and some drinks in the game can make gaining the required amount of XP considerably easier:

Here is a list of all the food items and their perks in the latest franchise entry:

Crab Trap Sandwich

Increase battle cash by 50%

Commercial Crab Trap Sandwich

Doubles battle cash

The Peseatariat

Increases battle XP by 50%

The Peseatariat Royale

Doubles battle XP

Mega Mountain a la Marigold

Doubles battle cash for all teammates

Marigold'en Garden Greens

Double battle XP for all teammates

2) All Drinks and perks in Splatoon 3

By investing in drinks before a match, players will be able to provide certain perks to their gears like increasing the experience that they gain and at times even allowing it to gain a specific ability.

The ability that gets the perk will depend on the drink that players are looking to consume. Here is a list of all the drinks and perks in the game:

Main Mega Pucker-Up

Ink Saver (Main)

Sub Berry Blaster Blitz

Ink Saver (Sub)

Ink-Well Chiller

Ink Recovery Up

Speedy Cazpacho

Run Speed Up

Cherry Apple Fizz

Swim Speed Up

Ma's Special Friend

Special Charge Up

Salty Melon Special

Special Saver

Actionberry Twist

Intensify Action

Sub Lime

Sub Resistance Up

Stompin' Grape

Ink Resistance Up

Super Sub Juicer

Sub Power Up

Citrus Hip-Hopper

Quick Super Jump

Matcha Reviver

Quick Respawn

Smoothie Especial

Special Power Up

Best Food and Drinks to invest in Splatoon 3

The Mega Mountain a la Marigold and Marigold'en Garden Greens will be two of the best options that players should opt into when it comes to food choices. It affects the entire team and is highly recommended for those who are still new to the competitive scene of the shooter.

For drinks, it will be quite situational, and players should pick one that fits their playstyle the best.

