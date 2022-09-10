How to obtain Catalog Points in Splatoon 3

The Catalog is a seasonal item in Splatoon 3 that provides players with a great deal of customization options as they work their way through the various tiers and get their hands on a lot of rewards as well as emotes.

Catalogs can be obtained from the game’s General Store, which is known as Hotlantis and is only unlocked after players reach level 4 in the game. Once in the store, they will get to speak to the NPC, Harmony, who will give them a Catalog that will contain a variety of clothes and gear that players can use to customize the characters in the game.

A Catalog, like a battle pass in a multiplayer title, comes with various tiers, with each tier containing a different set of loot for players to get their hands on. However, to unlock the tiers, players will be required to obtain as well as spend an in-game currency known as Catalog Points.

Today’s guide will therefore look to talk about how players will be able to obtain Catalog Points effectively in Splatoon 3 and get their hands on some of the amazing loot that the tiers will have\ on offer.

Obtaining Catalog Points in Splatoon 3

There are primarily two ways by which players will be able to obtain Catalog Points in Splatoon 3:

1) By purchasing through regular points

One of the more straightforward ways to obtain Catalog points in the shooter is to directly purchase them with regular points. Players will get their hands on a lot of regular points in the shooter by just playing the various game modes, players will be able to use thai currency to purchase some Catalog Points in the game.

The regular points are the same currency that will allow players to buy items from Naut Couture, Man-o’-Wardrobe, and Crush Station, the other three cosmetic shops in Spplatoon 3.

2) Earning Catalog Points by playing games

The second most effective way to earn Catalog Points in the game is to play through the game’s multiplayer matches. There are a lot of online modes that players will be able to opt into in Splatoon 3, including, turf war, ranked matches called Anarchy Battles, and more, which will allow them to get Catalog Points.

Winning games will net players a sizeable amount of these points, hence if one is running a bit short on the currency towards the next tier unlock, then they can just hop into an online game and obtain some of the currency.

After earning the required amount, Splatoon three players can just make their way back to Holantis and cash it in for some Catalog rewards.

Previously, Nintendo had confirmed that they would be releasing a new Catalog in the shooter every three months for the next two years. Hence, there is a great number of collectible loot like cosmetics, gear, and emotes that players will be able to get their hands on till the end of 2024.

