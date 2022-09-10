How to obtain and use Ability Chunks in Splatoon 3

Like any multiplayer title, Nintendo’s Splatoon 3 comes with its own variety of in-game currencies that players will be able to use to unlock various items in the shooter.

One of the most important currencies in the game is Ability Chunks, one of the best ways for players to unlock particular abilities for their favorite gear pieces.

They are a core aspect of making players more powerful in the game, which is why there are not many methods in Splatoon 3 that players can use to get their hands on Ability Chunks.

Today’s guide will go over some of the ways to acquire Ability Chunks in Splatoon 3 as well as how players can use it to grow more powerful.

Obtaining Ability Chunks in Splatoon 3

As mentioned before, there are a few methods that players can use to get their hands on Ability Chunks in Splatoon 3. These include:

Speaking with Murch, who can be located to the right of the multiplayer lobby, right before the elevator that will take players to Splatsville. After speaking to him, he will offer players many services such as rerolling for gear stats, scrubbing for slots, as well as boosting their gear’s stat power.

However, the services that provide players with Ability Chunks will be the Scrub Slots and Reroll Slots. For the latter, players will be required to have a gear in their inventory that has three ability slots.

Players will only be able to add the ability slots to a gear piece by increasing its stat power. This, in turn, can be accomplished by purchasing a duplicate item from any of the shops in the game, or by giving Super Sea Snails to Murch.

Alternatively, Splatoon 3 players will also be able to scrap a piece of gear at any time to earn Ability Chunks. However, players will need to have an ability in the slot to receive the item.

Besides getting it from Murch, players will get a chance to earn the Ability Chunks currency as a reward by completing Salmon Run games and completing the narrative in the story mode. Players can also get it as a random prize from the Shell-Out Machine which is present in the multiplayer lobby.

Using Ability Chunks in Splatoon 3

After obtaining enough Ability Chunks, players can once again make their way to Murch, and select the “Add Abilities” option when interacting with the shop NPC. Using Ability Chunks, players will be able to add abilities to both the primary and secondary slots of their gear.

However, to be able to make the most of this system and scale their gear effectively in the shooter, players will need to obtain as many Ability Chunks as possible. As expected, this will require a fair amount of grinding to achieve, but the effort is certainly worth it in the end.

