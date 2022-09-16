Splatoon 3 update version 1.1.1 (September 15) patch notes: Adjusted Tricolor Battle occurrence, performance fixes, and more

Splatoon 3 gets its very first official patch update precisely one week after its launch, and Nintendo will focus more on addressing some of the performance issues.

Apart from the various bug fixes, the developers will also be looking to introduce changes to Splatfests and adjust the rate of occurrences for Tricolor Battle. From now on, for defending teams, it will trigger a bit less frequently.

Splatoon 3's multiplayer mode received a slew of bug fixes, while some improvements hit the story mode and player controls.

Splatoon 3 fans looking for a detailed patch description can look up Nintendo’s official website.

However, for a brief overview of the Splatoon 3 version 1.1.1 patch, here are all the major highlights.

Splatoon 3 update version 1.1.1 patch notes

Changes to Splatfests

The rate of Tricolor Battle occurrence has been adjusted. From the defending team’s perspective, they will trigger somewhat less frequently than before.

Changes to Player Controls

Fixed an issue where it was possible to jump farther than usual with a Squid Roll by performing a certain input while charging a Squid Surge.

Fixed issues that appeared when playing for a long time without closing the software, such as shots from the player’s main weapon not firing correctly.

Fixed an issue where the player could move through the surface of the water or stand on water when moving quickly. For example, when performing a Dodge Roll with Splat Dualies.

Changes to Multiplayer

Fixed an issue where connection errors occurred with high frequency at the end of battles due to connection environment.

Fixed an issue with the Bloblobber where the collision detection of the third and fourth blobs of a single volley became extremely small.

Fixed an issue where cash and experience were not being awarded in certain circumstances when a battle ended early due to a lack of players.

Fixed an issue where, in certain modes, a player would be unable to cancel matchmaking when not enough other players were gathered. Matchmaking will now be canceled automatically after a certain amount of time has passed.

Fixed an issue in Sturgeon Shipyard in which it was possible to enter the back side of certain drawbridges.

Changes to Salmon Run

Fixed an issue where connection errors occurred with high frequency at the end of jobs due to connection environment.

Fixed an issue with Mudmouth Eruption events in which Mudmouths moved in unintended ways.

Fixed an issue that caused some players with identical titles to be considered “rank supporters” and not gain Rank Points.

Fixed an issue where continuously damaging a submerged Maws with certain special weapons would cause the game to crash.

Fixed an issue where players were becoming trapped within the stage terrain.

Fixed an issue where, at the end of battle, the amount of Grizzco Points earned would be shown as smaller than the amount actually added to save data, which caused cases where the player could not collect rewards.

Fixed an issue where the messages at the beginning of Wave 3 could change based on whether or not a King Salmonid would appear.

Changes to Story Mode

Fixed an issue where, after clearing the final stage, a communication error would occur in the middle of a certain scene and return the player to the square.

The post-clear cutscenes can be viewed by clearing the final stage again.

In cases where this error occurred, the final stage is treated as cleared, and the stage can be skipped from the pause menu when reattempting.

Other Changes

Fixed an issue when starting the game for the first time in which the game could get stuck and not advance from the black screen after the screen where yellow and blue ink mix together.

Fixed an issue when downloading a battle replay that occasionally caused the game to not advance.

Fixed an issue in which the game would crash when the schedule was updated while attempting to join a friend.

Fixed a rare issue where the game would crash while the player was visiting a shop.

Fixed an issue where a communication error could occur while a player traded in gear at a shop.

Fixed an issue where a connection error could occur when buying a weapon. A player would seem to then have the weapon equipped despite not having been able to buy it, which would cause a connection error if the player attempted to join a battle.

Nintendo has stated that Splatoon 3's next patch will focus on "balance adjustments and other issues outside the scope of the current patch." The developer added that it will continue to "monitor and analyze" combat data and make adjustments to Splatoon 3 in the "middle of the current season."

Splatoon 3 is now available for download on Nintendo Switch.

