How to change your character appearance in Splatoon 3

Splatoon 3 allows players to customize the look of their characters once they begin the game, allowing them to add a bit of personality to the Inkling that they want to play using in the latest franchise entry.

However, fans may not be all too satisfied with the customizations that they have finally chosen to go with and might want to swap it out with something new after playing the game for a couple of hours.

Fortunately, Splatoon 3 will allow one to change their character’s hairstyle and other features if they feel a bit unsatisfied with how it looks in-game. Additionally, the customization option is available all the time, and players can constantly keep swapping between the different options whenever and as many times as they choose.

Today’s guide will therefore go over how players will be able to change their appearance in Splatoon 3 if they are not particularly happy with how their characters turned out the first time around.

Changing one’s character appearance in Splatoon 3

To be able to change one’s hairstyle in Splatoon 3, players will first be required to:

Press the “+” button on their Nintendo Switch when standing in Splatsville. Upon doing this, the menu will pop up, which will showcase all the gear that characters are equipped with. There will be an option called the Other tab. On selecting it, they will be required to make their way to the Style category.

It is where one will be allowed to select the type of hairstyle that they want to swap in for the current one. There are a lot of options to choose from in Splatoon 3, and players are advised to try each of them out to find which suits them the best.

It’s important to note here that the character hairstyle is not the only thing that players will be able to customize for their characters in the Style menu. From eyebrows to legwear, there is a lot that one will be able to customize here.

However, when it comes to some of the other cosmetic options in Splatoon 3, like headgear, clothes, or shoes, players will first be required to purchase them from the Naut Couture, Man-o'-Wardrobe, and Crush Station, or acquire them by playing the various game modes.

In order to buy these additional cosmetic options, they will need to invest a great deal of cash in the shops. It’s one of the most important currencies in the game and one will be able to acquire a fair amount of them by investing their time in the various game modes that the shooter has to offer. Winning Anarchy battles is, by far, the best way to earn a good deal of currency in Splatoon 3.

It’s important to note that cash is not the only thing that players will be able to get their hands on when participating in online matchmaking. These games will also award points that one can use to increase their level.

Every level reached will offer a Sheldon License, which players can then cash in at the Ammo Knights to get access to newer and better weapons.

