Splatoon 3 combat guide: How to successfully Super Jump in the shooter

When it comes to most competitive shooters, having a firm grasp of some of the core movement mechanics is key to winning matches, and Nintendo’s latest Splatoon 3 is no stranger to this fact.

There are a lot of fun ways to move around the arena in the latest franchise entry. However, the most effective and fun one out of the lot would be the Super Jump.

The mechanic is not something that the shooter explicitly explains. Players make their way through the narrative and spend time grinding out Anarchy Battle, and some of the other multiplayer game modes.

This is what makes it quite an adept-level jump mechanic that not many are aware of. While gamers may have seen others pulling it off, they might be having a hard time replicating it themselves.

Therefore, today’s guide will go over how players will be able to successfully perform Super Jumps in Splatoon 3 and cover large distances to keep up with the multiplayer action.

How to Super Jump in Splatoon 3

Super Jump is one of the higher-level moves in Splatoon 3, and to be able to consistently pull it off, players will first be required to do the following:

Press X when in a multiplayer match. It can either be in Turf War, Anarchy Battle, or any other online battle. After entering the input, it will bring up the map of the current arena, and players will be able to spot portraits of their teammates who are inside a given perimeter. They can only Super Jump to another teammate in Splatoon 3.

Next to each of the portraits, one will find a D-Pad, where one of its four directions will be marked. Pressing the marked direction will select the corresponding teammate, thereby highlighting them on the map. Players can also use the left joystick to navigate as well as select a teammate’s marker directly on the map.

Once they decide on a teammate to Super Jump to, they will simply need to press the 'A' button with the other person selected. This will result in their characters starting an animation, where they will go into squid form and do the maneuver. Players will not have any control of their character till the time the maneuver is complete.

Even though performing Super Jump is possible at any time during a match, it is advised to be a bit cautious when investing in this maneuver. This is because opponents will be able to spot a ring that will appear in the position where players are conducting a Super Jump. This will alert them and give them enough time to create counter strategies to it.

Moreover, teammates will also be notified when one will be performing a Super Jump. Especially, the target player for the Super Jump will get a notification that a teammate is unbound to their current position. It will be up to them to protect the landing spot until their teammate appears.

Super jumps are sort of a double-edged sword in Splatoon 3. While it allows players to traverse large distances, it will often leave them vulnerable and exposed to enemy ink if they are not careful.

Hence, one is advised to use it situationally and not spam the mechanic every time they feel like it.

