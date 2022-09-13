Splatoon 3 guide: All amiibo unlocks and rewards

Splatoon 3, like many other modern Nintendo games, supports amiibos. These cool figurines unlock new items or offer some nice rewards like consumables.

The series has had specific amiibos since the original 2015 entry on the Wii U and the second game. The good news is that players can use all of them to gain rewards. But how can one scan them into the latest game, to begin with?

These figurines come with a unique radio frequency identifier (RFID) chip on the underside. They can be placed on the NFC Reader of a Nintendo system (to be specific, Wii U, 3DS, and Switch) while in-game to reap the benefits.

In Splatoon 3, players will need to visit the amiibo stand located in Splatsville. They can then scan each amiibo to see what they can unlock.

All Splatoon amiibos compatible with the latest game

1) Splatoon Inkling Boy, Inkling Girl, and Inkling Squid amiibos

Using the Inkling Boy amiibo from the first game unlocks the following cosmetics and perks:

Cosmetics: Samurai Helmet, Samurai Jacket, Samurai Shoes

Samurai Helmet, Samurai Jacket, Samurai Shoes Perks: Special Charge-Up, Special Power Increase, Quick Super Jump.

Using the Inkling Girl amiibo from the first game unlocks the following cosmetics and perks:

Cosmetics: School Hairclip, School Uniform, School Shoes + Hi Socks, Base School Shoes

School Hairclip, School Uniform, School Shoes + Hi Socks, Base School Shoes Perks: Ink Saver, High Recovery Speed, Faster Swimming.

Using the Inkling Squid amiibo from the first game unlocks the following cosmetics and perks:

Cosmetics: Power Mask, Power Armor Clothing, Power Boots

Power Mask, Power Armor Clothing, Power Boots Perks: Ink Saver, High Defense against Bombs, Faster respawn

2) Splatoon 2 Inkling Boy, Inkling Girl, and Inkling Squid amiibos

Using the Inkling Boy amiibo from the second game unlocks the following cosmetics and perks:

Cosmetics: Squinja Mask, Squinja Suit, Squinja Shoes

Squinja Mask, Squinja Suit, Squinja Shoes Perks: Special Saver, Swimming Speed Boost, Faster Respawn

Using the Inkling Girl amiibo from the second game unlocks the following cosmetics and perks:

Cosmetics: School Cardigan, Squid Clip-Ons, Fringed Loafers

School Cardigan, Squid Clip-Ons, Fringed Loafers Perks: Run Speed Up, Opening Gambit, Cold-Blooded

Using the Inkling Squid amiibo from the second game unlocks the following cosmetics and perks:

Cosmetics: Power Mask Mk 1, Power Armor Mk 1, Power Boots Mk 1

Power Mask Mk 1, Power Armor Mk 1, Power Boots Mk 1 Perks: Ink Resistance Up, Ink Resistance Up, Bomb Defense Up

3) Splatoon 2 Octoling Boy, Octoling Girl, and Octoling Octopus amiibos

Using the Splatoon 2 Octoling Boy amiibo unlocks the following cosmetics and perks:

Cosmetics: Steel Platemail, Steel Helm, Steel Greaves

Steel Platemail, Steel Helm, Steel Greaves Perks: Ink Saver (Sub), Special Charge Up, Object Shredder

Using the Splatoon 2 Octoling Girl amiibo unlocks the following cosmetics and perks:

Cosmetics: Enchanted Robes, Enchanted Hat, Enchanted Boots

Enchanted Robes, Enchanted Hat, Enchanted Boots Perks: Thermal Ink, Ink Saver (Main), Run Speed Up

Using the Splatoon 2 Octoling Octopus amiibo unlocks the following cosmetics and perks:

Cosmetics: Fresh Fish Gloves, Fresh Fish Head, Fresh Fish Feet

Fresh Fish Gloves, Fresh Fish Head, Fresh Fish Feet Perks: Quick Super Jump, Comeback, Quick Respawn

4) Marie and Callie amiibo

It should be noted that these rewards are only unlockable after beating the story campaign.

Using the Callie amiibo unlocks the following cosmetics and perks:

Cosmetics: Hero Headset Replica, Hero Jacket Replica, Hero Runner Replica

Hero Headset Replica, Hero Jacket Replica, Hero Runner Replica Perks: Faster Swimming, Faster Running, Faster Super Jump

Using the Marie amiibo unlocks the following cosmetics and perks:

Cosmetics: Armor Helmet Replica, Armor Jacket Replica, Armor Boot Replica

Armor Helmet Replica, Armor Jacket Replica, Armor Boot Replica Perks: Tenacity, Ink Saver (Main), Special Charge Up

5) Pearl and Marina "Off the Hook" amiibo

The Pearl and Marina "Off the Hook" ammiibos do not seem to grant any cosmetics.

Using the Pearl amiibo unlocks the following perks:

Perks: Pearlescent Crown (Cold Blooded ability), Pearlescent Hoodie (Respawn Punisher ability), Pearlescent Kicks (Special Charge Up ability)

Using the Marina amiibo unlocks the following perks:

Perks: Marinated Headphones (Special Saver ability), Marinated top (Special Power Up ability), Marinated Slip-Ons (Ink Recovery Up Ability)

It should be noted that three more amiibos will be released later this year: Smallfry, Blue Octoling, and Yellow Inkling.

