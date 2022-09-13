Splatoon 3 guide: How to transfer save data from Splatoon 2 to the latest game

With Splatoon 3 out right now, returning players can look froward to a brand new rendition of inky, squid-kid action. Of course, this would also mean leaving behind progress made with the previous installment, which was also on Nintendo Switch.

Splatoon 2 was released back in 2017 to much success, and the latest entry expands upon that.

Thankfully, Nintendo allows fans to transfer their Splatoon 2 save to 3 to reward them with neat goodies. Here is everything you need to know about it.

What are the benefits to transfering save file to Splatoon 3?

After transferring the save file from 2 to 3, the following list of bonuses will be offered to players:

Receive three Gold Sheldon Licenses. Give these to Sheldon to access your favorite weapon types more quickly, regardless of player level.

Join Anarchy Battles from the get-go, regardless of player level.

Start with a higher rank, depending on your rank in the previous game.

Get matched against players who achieved a similar skill level to you in the previous game

It should be noted that this save transfer will only be possible when starting a new game. Meaning that if players begin progression in the new game, they will be unable to reap the benefits of the transfer perks. The method of transferring the save is easy.

Those who have played the second entry only need to boot up Splatoon 3 (also must be connected to the internet). Since this process also requires the target Nintendo Switch system to have both games on the same device (and account), the second game's save file should pop via a notification in the third game.

The next screen should bring up the Import option. Select it and you are ready for a new journey in the latest installment.

What is the newest entry about?

Splatoon 3 puts players in the shoes of Agent 3, a new Inkling/Octoling to battle a new threat that has appeared in the brand new area of Splatlands. As a third-person shooter, it improves upon paintball-inspired gameplay while adding a host of new weapons and abilities to mess around with.

As usual, multiplayer is a key element of the game. Players can engage in hectic battles against other players and try to emerge victorious. The shooting is supplemented by area control mechanics as teams fought to cover most of the space with the color of their group, while swimming seamlessly through a sea of ink.

In addition to PvP, PvE is also an option with the return of Salmon Run as they face off against waves of enemies and complete objectives.

But Splatoon 3 has not forgotten its stylish roots; in fact, players have more options than ever before when it comes to customization. From avatar characters to profiles, and even a personal locker in the Lobby - players can personify everything.

Progression rewards include badges, cosmetics, banners, and more. Many of these can be bought from the Catalog. For those intrigued, the game is available on the Nintendo Switch.

