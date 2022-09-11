Splatoon 3 guide: How to play multiplayer with friends

Splatoon 3 is out for the Nintendo Switch, and the much-anticipated third-person shooter has slowly risen as one of the Japanese gaming giant's most iconic multiplayer games to date. Splatoon 3 is, of course, the most refined the formula has been thus far.

In addition to a robust single-player campaign, the Nintendo title boasts a robust multiplayer with both PvP and PvE modes. While players can team up with randoms, nothing beats coming up with strategies on the fly with trusted friends watching your back. Here's how to play multiplayer with friends in this unique third-person shooter.

Splatoon 3 is a frantic, action-packed shooter whose multiplayer skirmishes demand skill

This should be obvious, but like many other premium multiplayer/co-op experiences on the Nintendo Switch, players will require a Nintendo Switch Online (NSO) subscription to be able to play Splatoon 3 online. Those with an NSO sub should note that they will not be able to jump directly into the multiplayer portion of the game.

Upon booting the game for the first time, fans will be greeted with a character customization screen. This will be followed by a brief tutorial explaining the ins and outs of the game's controls. Not long after, players will step into the hub world of Splatsville, where they can take the first step towards battling against others alongside their friends.

How to create a multiplayer session and invite friends?

Players will need to establish a Lobby - this is both a visitable space within Splatsville and can be brought up via menu. Players can do the latter by pressing the X button -> selecting Lobby -> bringing up the Match Menu by pressing the L button.

Following this, players can pick between options like Regular Battle, Private Match, and Anarchy Battle. To be able to join friends, select a Private Battle; or press left on the D-pad to switch from Solo to With Friends to select a battle mode.

Next, create a Room; here, players can set up a password if they wish and enable or disable voice chat. Once the Room has been created, players can invite their friends to join and play exciting 4v4 matches together.

To do this for local multiplayer, players will need to visit the Shoal instead of the Lobby. Note that each player participating in a local multiplayer session will need their own copy of Splatoon 3 as well as their own Nintendo Switch console.

What is Splatoon 3 about?

Set in a brand new region called the Splatlands, this quirky post-apocalyptic shooter brings the series into a new dimension. Grander-level design, improved graphics over the predecessor, and a more varied single-player campaign ensure players are entertained from start to finish.

This is without factoring in varied weapon combinations, different maps, and modes like Salmon Run to engage in. Fans of the series will find that not much has changed - this is the same ink-based shooting as before, with both familiar and new toys to mess around with, but newcomers will find this a breath of fresh air.

Splatoon 3 was released on September 9, 2022, and is available as a Nintendo Switch exclusive.

