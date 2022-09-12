Splatoon 3 guide: How to get weapon badges

Splatoon 3 is here and is as fresh as the series has ever been. The same familiar style and aesthetic make it over, but with a bunch of new additions, refinements and improvements to the formula. The same can be said for the customization options of both cosmetics for your avatar and the weapons you take into battle.

There are badges, stickers, headwear, and so much more to find. Many of these are available as part of normal gameplay progression. On that note, players can also earn weapon badges in the game. Here is how to do it.

Splatoon 3 rewards players for just playing the game

The latest entry in Nintendo's third-person shooter series offers a myriad of options for customization. Badges are one of them, and are basically customization items that can be equipped on your profile in Splatoon 3. They are of a few different types, among which Weapon Badges are a thing.

To earn these, simply playing matches is enough. This is because these Weapon Badges are progression rewards for profeciency with a particular weapon. As such, each weapon will have badges waiting to be grinded for.

Using one weapon consistently will cause it to level up. These badges will be given at Levels 4 and 5. Note that weapon profeciency is indicated by a meter known as Freshness, which rises faster by defeating opponents in multiplayer matches.

Freshness can be checked by going into the equipment screen and highlighting the details of the said weapon; the meter will be indicated on the top-right side.

Of course, there are more ways to gain new badges. This includes the Catalog, which is obtainable from Harmony at Hotlantis. But as a whole, these Weapon Badges can only be obtained by winning matches against other players.

Is Splatoon 3 worth buying?

The game includes both single-player and multiplayer experiences. This new narrative takes place in the Splatlands, which is home to the hubworld of Splatsville. With your pet Smallfry in tow, the player's customized Inkling or Octoling is thrust into battle against evolved Octarian enemies with fur.

On the other hand, the Great Zapfish has once again gone missing, so the player, dubbed Agent 3, must track it down once again.

All in all, the story campaign is a great introduction to the core mechanics of the game before diving into the multiplayer. It is divided into PvE and PvP. The latter includes various takes on Turf War matches and skirmshes between the two 4v4 teams.

The goal is to paint the arena with the team's color while eliminating the opponents. As such, it is a constant tug-of-war for marking territory, and one that boasts an innovative design amidst modern day TPS (third-person shooter) games.

For those players who are coming to the series as newbies and want to try something they have never seen before, Splatoon 3 is a must-buy. Even for returning players, there is a whole new season of exciting gameplay to participate in. It is available exclusively on the Nintendo Switch console.

