Splatoon 3 guide: How to view the complete Catalog

With Splatoon 3, developer Nintendo has finally refined their gameplay formula to a tee. However, they have also brought many new changes to the innovative third-person shooter series. One such inclusion is the Catalog rewards system, allowing players to gain new cosmetics and emotes.
With a plethora of items that players can work towards, it would only be natural for players to want to flip through all options to see what stands out to them. Unfortunately, it is not possible to view the entire Catalog in-game in Splatoon 3. But don't worry, there is another legitimate way to do so.
Use the SplatNet3 menu to discover what Splatoon 3's Catalog has in store
The catalog is a free in-game seasonal collection of rewards the player can unlock by accumulating in-game points called Catalog Points. To unlock the Catalog in the first place, players must have reached Level 4. Once that requirement is met, visit Hotlantis and speak to the shopkeeper Harmony to obtain it, in addition to cosmetics
The only way to be able to view the complete Catalog of Splatoon 3 is by using the Nintendo Switch Online Mobile app. It is available as a free download for Android and iOS devices via their respective app stores.
Players will first need to login to their Nintendo account after downloading the app on their smartphones. After this is done, head to the SplatNet3 menu and click on the Catalog option to check out all of the goodies. Here is the complete list of rewards fior the current Drizzle Season 2022 season:
- Banner
- Title
- Emote
- Food Ticket
- Studio Headphones (headgear)
- White Tee (clothing)
- Pink Trainers (shoes)
- Pack of Cards (Tableturf)
- Sticker
- Decoration
- Food Ticket
- Pack of Cards (Tableturf)
- Banner
- Sticker
- Emote
- Drink Ticket
- Pack of Cards (Tableturf)
- Title
- Air Gills DX (headgear)
- Tentatek Tandem (clothing)
- Punk Pinks (shoes)
- Sticker
- Pack of Cards (Tableturf)
- Food Ticket
- Mystery Box
- Banner
- Decoration
- Sticker
- Pilot Goggles (headgear)
- Zink Layered LS (clothing)
- Purple Hi-Horses (shoes)
- Drink Ticket
- Title
- Pack of Cards (Tableturf)
- Emote
- Sticker
- Banner
- Title
- Retro BluFocals (headgear)
- Lime BlobMob Tee (clothing)
- Skipjack Work Boots (shoes)
- Food Ticket
- Pack of Cards (Tableturf)
- Banner
- Decoration
- Sticker
- Title
- Drink Ticket
- Fresh Card Pack (Tableturf)
- Mystery Box
- Emote
- Sticker
- Pack of Cards (Tableturf)
- Title
- Sticker
- Food Ticket
- Title
- Pack of Cards (Tableturf)
- Beachcomber (headgear)
- Sudadera Celeste (clothing)
- Cuttlefish Sandies (shoes)
- Decoration
- Drink Ticket
- Banner
- Pack of Cards (Tableturf)
- Sticker
- Title
- Pack of Cards (Tableturf)
- Classic Straw Boater (headgear)
- Annaki Bracelet Tee (shirt)
- Red Hammertreads (shoes)
- Food Ticket
- Title
- Decoration
- Mystery Box
- Emote
- Pack of Cards (Tableturf)
- Banner
- Retro Framers (headgear)
- Lime Battlecrab Shell (clothing)
- Blue Shrimpsiders (shoes)
- Sticker
- Drink Ticket
- Pack of Cards (Tableturf)
- Title
- Sticker
- Pack of Cards (Tableturf)
- Food Ticket
- Glassless Glasses (headgear)
- Distressed Vest (clothing)
- Ink-Black Clam Dunks (shoes)
- Decoration
- Title
- Sticker
- Drink Ticket
- Title
- Banner
- Emote
- Mystery Box
- . Triple Deck Specs (headgear)
Note that while a lot of this lineup is cosmetic, items like Tickets are consumable; Food and Drink Tickets in particular allow consuming foodstuffs for temporary bonuses during gameplay. Following Splatoon 3's launch, a new catalog will be distributed every three months for two years.
Splatoon 3 is available exclsuviely on the Nintendo Switch platform.