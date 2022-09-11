Create

Splatoon 3 guide: How to view the complete Catalog

The catalog system in Splatoon 3 rewards players with cool cosmetics and items (Images via Nintendo)
Siddharth Patil
Modified Sep 11, 2022 11:21 PM IST

With Splatoon 3, developer Nintendo has finally refined their gameplay formula to a tee. However, they have also brought many new changes to the innovative third-person shooter series. One such inclusion is the Catalog rewards system, allowing players to gain new cosmetics and emotes.

With a plethora of items that players can work towards, it would only be natural for players to want to flip through all options to see what stands out to them. Unfortunately, it is not possible to view the entire Catalog in-game in Splatoon 3. But don't worry, there is another legitimate way to do so.

Use the SplatNet3 menu to discover what Splatoon 3's Catalog has in store

The Lab is happy to report there’s a stylish banner celebrating the launch of Splatoon 3 that you can claim for free!Scan the QR code on SplatNet 3 via the Nintendo Switch Online app and you’ll receive a free banner you can use to customize your Splashtag! https://t.co/mBI37kBohh

The catalog is a free in-game seasonal collection of rewards the player can unlock by accumulating in-game points called Catalog Points. To unlock the Catalog in the first place, players must have reached Level 4. Once that requirement is met, visit Hotlantis and speak to the shopkeeper Harmony to obtain it, in addition to cosmetics

The only way to be able to view the complete Catalog of Splatoon 3 is by using the Nintendo Switch Online Mobile app. It is available as a free download for Android and iOS devices via their respective app stores.

Players will first need to login to their Nintendo account after downloading the app on their smartphones. After this is done, head to the SplatNet3 menu and click on the Catalog option to check out all of the goodies. Here is the complete list of rewards fior the current Drizzle Season 2022 season:

  1. Banner
  2. Title
  3. Emote
  4. Food Ticket
  5. Studio Headphones (headgear)
  6. White Tee (clothing)
  7. Pink Trainers (shoes)
  8. Pack of Cards (Tableturf)
  9. Sticker
  10. Decoration
  11. Food Ticket
  12. Pack of Cards (Tableturf)
  13. Banner
  14. Sticker
  15. Emote
  16. Drink Ticket
  17. Pack of Cards (Tableturf)
  18. Title
  19. Air Gills DX (headgear)
  20. Tentatek Tandem (clothing)
  21. Punk Pinks (shoes)
  22. Sticker
  23. Pack of Cards (Tableturf)
  24. Food Ticket
  25. Mystery Box
  26. Banner
  27. Decoration
  28. Sticker
  29. Pilot Goggles (headgear)
  30. Zink Layered LS (clothing)
  31. Purple Hi-Horses (shoes)
  32. Drink Ticket
  33. Title
  34. Pack of Cards (Tableturf)
  35. Emote
  36. Sticker
  37. Banner
  38. Title
  39. Retro BluFocals (headgear)
  40. Lime BlobMob Tee (clothing)
  41. Skipjack Work Boots (shoes)
  42. Food Ticket
  43. Pack of Cards (Tableturf)
  44. Banner
  45. Decoration
  46. Sticker
  47. Title
  48. Drink Ticket
  49. Fresh Card Pack (Tableturf)
  50. Mystery Box
  51. Emote
  52. Sticker
  53. Pack of Cards (Tableturf)
  54. Title
  55. Sticker
  56. Food Ticket
  57. Title
  58. Pack of Cards (Tableturf)
  59. Beachcomber (headgear)
  60. Sudadera Celeste (clothing)
  61. Cuttlefish Sandies (shoes)
  62. Decoration
  63. Drink Ticket
  64. Banner
  65. Pack of Cards (Tableturf)
  66. Sticker
  67. Title
  68. Pack of Cards (Tableturf)
  69. Classic Straw Boater (headgear)
  70. Annaki Bracelet Tee (shirt)
  71. Red Hammertreads (shoes)
  72. Food Ticket
  73. Title
  74. Decoration
  75. Mystery Box
  76. Emote
  77. Pack of Cards (Tableturf)
  78. Banner
  79. Retro Framers (headgear)
  80. Lime Battlecrab Shell (clothing)
  81. Blue Shrimpsiders (shoes)
  82. Sticker
  83. Drink Ticket
  84. Pack of Cards (Tableturf)
  85. Title
  86. Sticker
  87. Pack of Cards (Tableturf)
  88. Food Ticket
  89. Glassless Glasses (headgear)
  90. Distressed Vest (clothing)
  91. Ink-Black Clam Dunks (shoes)
  92. Decoration
  93. Title
  94. Sticker
  95. Drink Ticket
  96. Title
  97. Banner
  98. Emote
  99. Mystery Box
  100. . Triple Deck Specs (headgear)
Splatoon 3 gear that I'm losing my mind over currently: the teddy band and the gear you get for getting your catalog to level 100 this season. https://t.co/x80crd0Nf3

Note that while a lot of this lineup is cosmetic, items like Tickets are consumable; Food and Drink Tickets in particular allow consuming foodstuffs for temporary bonuses during gameplay. Following Splatoon 3's launch, a new catalog will be distributed every three months for two years.

Splatoon 3 is available exclsuviely on the Nintendo Switch platform.

