Splatoon 3 guide: How to view the complete Catalog

With Splatoon 3, developer Nintendo has finally refined their gameplay formula to a tee. However, they have also brought many new changes to the innovative third-person shooter series. One such inclusion is the Catalog rewards system, allowing players to gain new cosmetics and emotes.

With a plethora of items that players can work towards, it would only be natural for players to want to flip through all options to see what stands out to them. Unfortunately, it is not possible to view the entire Catalog in-game in Splatoon 3. But don't worry, there is another legitimate way to do so.

Use the SplatNet3 menu to discover what Splatoon 3's Catalog has in store

The catalog is a free in-game seasonal collection of rewards the player can unlock by accumulating in-game points called Catalog Points. To unlock the Catalog in the first place, players must have reached Level 4. Once that requirement is met, visit Hotlantis and speak to the shopkeeper Harmony to obtain it, in addition to cosmetics

The only way to be able to view the complete Catalog of Splatoon 3 is by using the Nintendo Switch Online Mobile app. It is available as a free download for Android and iOS devices via their respective app stores.

Players will first need to login to their Nintendo account after downloading the app on their smartphones. After this is done, head to the SplatNet3 menu and click on the Catalog option to check out all of the goodies. Here is the complete list of rewards fior the current Drizzle Season 2022 season:

Banner Title Emote Food Ticket Studio Headphones (headgear) White Tee (clothing) Pink Trainers (shoes) Pack of Cards (Tableturf) Sticker Decoration Food Ticket Pack of Cards (Tableturf) Banner Sticker Emote Drink Ticket Pack of Cards (Tableturf) Title Air Gills DX (headgear) Tentatek Tandem (clothing) Punk Pinks (shoes) Sticker Pack of Cards (Tableturf) Food Ticket Mystery Box Banner Decoration Sticker Pilot Goggles (headgear) Zink Layered LS (clothing) Purple Hi-Horses (shoes) Drink Ticket Title Pack of Cards (Tableturf) Emote Sticker Banner Title Retro BluFocals (headgear) Lime BlobMob Tee (clothing) Skipjack Work Boots (shoes) Food Ticket Pack of Cards (Tableturf) Banner Decoration Sticker Title Drink Ticket Fresh Card Pack (Tableturf) Mystery Box Emote Sticker Pack of Cards (Tableturf) Title Sticker Food Ticket Title Pack of Cards (Tableturf) Beachcomber (headgear) Sudadera Celeste (clothing) Cuttlefish Sandies (shoes) Decoration Drink Ticket Banner Pack of Cards (Tableturf) Sticker Title Pack of Cards (Tableturf) Classic Straw Boater (headgear) Annaki Bracelet Tee (shirt) Red Hammertreads (shoes) Food Ticket Title Decoration Mystery Box Emote Pack of Cards (Tableturf) Banner Retro Framers (headgear) Lime Battlecrab Shell (clothing) Blue Shrimpsiders (shoes) Sticker Drink Ticket Pack of Cards (Tableturf) Title Sticker Pack of Cards (Tableturf) Food Ticket Glassless Glasses (headgear) Distressed Vest (clothing) Ink-Black Clam Dunks (shoes) Decoration Title Sticker Drink Ticket Title Banner Emote Mystery Box . Triple Deck Specs (headgear)

Note that while a lot of this lineup is cosmetic, items like Tickets are consumable; Food and Drink Tickets in particular allow consuming foodstuffs for temporary bonuses during gameplay. Following Splatoon 3's launch, a new catalog will be distributed every three months for two years.

Splatoon 3 is available exclsuviely on the Nintendo Switch platform.

