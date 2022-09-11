Splatoon 3 guide: How to draw Art Posts

Splatoon 3 is here to deliver a brand new era of ink-based shooter action. The series is conceptually unique even amidst its own genre, what with the arena control focus of multiplayer matches. However, it is the art side of things that has been mostly attractive.

Inspired by fashion, rebel culture, and hip-hop, all of which is reflected in the vibrant worlds the game takes place in, as well as the stylish denizens of said world.

This also gave rise to artistic opportunities for players - and this has also carried over to the latest installment. Here's how to use the Art Posts feature in Splatoon 3.

Go wild with your imagination using Splatoon 3's Art Posts

To begin, players will need to have created their character and beat the tutorial. This is because the venue for making these posts is available in the hub world of Splatsville, which is unlocked after the aforementioned pre-requesites are done with.

Once in the bustling hub, there is still one more step before players can start scribbling away; they must pick a Splatfest Team. Splatfests are recurring events hosted in-game where players pick a team to belong to and fight for victory in online matches.

Currently, there are three picks in Splatoon 3: Rock, Paper, Scissors. Once you have picked your team of choice, proceed to find a red mailbox. Interacting with it pops up a warning box, which reads:

"This mailbox is where you can make drawings and post them to social media. Your drawings may be viewable by other players so please don't post personal information or inappropriate content. These drawings may be displayed as signs or grafitti in Splatsville."

This is followed by the "Post" option, which leads players to a new window where they can start drawing what they want. There is an additional one-time popup that details the controls for drawing. They are as follows:

A button - Pen: You can write or dra with the pen. The pen comes in three different thicknesses.

You can write or dra with the pen. The pen comes in three different thicknesses. B button - Eraser: You can erase things you've written or drawn with the eraser. The eraser comes in three different sizes.

You can erase things you've written or drawn with the eraser. The eraser comes in three different sizes. L/R buttons - Change Size: This allow syou to change the size of the pen and eraser.

This allow syou to change the size of the pen and eraser. L3 button - Erase All: Push this to erase everything

Push this to erase everything ZL button - Undo: Undo your last action

Undo your last action ZR button - Redo: Redo an action you've undone

Redo an action you've undone X button - Zoom: Zoom in on the area in which you want to draw. Press this button again to zoom back out

Zoom in on the area in which you want to draw. Press this button again to zoom back out Y button - Switch Horizontal/Vertical: Draw a vertically lomng drawing. Press again to go back to horizontal.

Draw a vertically lomng drawing. Press again to go back to horizontal. R stick - Move: While zoomed in or vertical, you can move the area shown on-screen

While zoomed in or vertical, you can move the area shown on-screen Plus (+) button - Post: Post your creation to a linked Twitter or Facebook account to share it with others

Post your creation to a linked Twitter or Facebook account to share it with others Minus (-) button - Save & quit: Save your drawing and return to the hub world.

Splatoon 3 is available exclusively on the Nintendo Switch hybrid console.

