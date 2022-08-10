Splatoon 3 brings back Splatfest with a cool new twist, the game's first tournament, and more

Splatoon 3's launch is right around the corner, with fans eagerly waiting to get their hands on the ink-soaked third-person arcade shooter. To celebrate the game's upcoming release and showcase the many new features in the title, Nintendo recently held a dedicated Direct for the third entry in the Splatoon series, revealing juicy new information on some of the new content.

Splatoon North America @SplatoonNA Squid Research Lab here with an important update—we've discovered that the release date for #Splatoon3 will be 9/9! We’ve also observed some remarkable Turf War action in new and exciting settings. Squid Research Lab here with an important update—we've discovered that the release date for #Splatoon3 will be 9/9! We’ve also observed some remarkable Turf War action in new and exciting settings. https://t.co/HsXim77HvP

The fan-favorite Splatfest will be returning to the series with Splatoon 3, which allows players to pick a themed side and battle for dominance against other teams. However, this time around, players will have to choose between three teams instead of the traditional two, adding even more variety to the game mode.

Nintendo has revealed tons of new and exciting information regarding the new three-way Splatfest mode and how it will be a game changer for players that enjoy the multiplayer aspect of the Splatoon series.

The 4v2v2 Splatfest is a mind-blowing addition to Splatoon 3's multiplayer

The three-way match in Splatoon 3's Splatfest is called the Tricolor Turf War. The game mode will be rock vs. paper vs. scissors, with players getting to pick from one of the teams and fight it out against the enemy teams to exert dominance on the battlefield.

Splatoon North America @SplatoonNA OK, sorry—we’re so excited that we're just gonna keep tweeting. How about that Splatfest World Premiere! First, the idea of a 3-way Splatfest is mind-blowing. And the theme? A statistical exploration of the benefits of Rock vs. Paper vs. Scissors? We're swooning. Scientifically. OK, sorry—we’re so excited that we're just gonna keep tweeting. How about that Splatfest World Premiere! First, the idea of a 3-way Splatfest is mind-blowing. And the theme? A statistical exploration of the benefits of Rock vs. Paper vs. Scissors? We're swooning. Scientifically. https://t.co/i4nMruxBKM

In the first half, the three teams will compete in 4v4 Turf War battles, and the second half will include the new Tricolor Turf War mode, where three teams fight at the same time (4v2v2).

Nintendo will allow gamers to experience the chaotic new mode for themselves with the upcoming Splatoon 3 demo, which will be released on August 27, 2022, just days before the title's official launch.

While the previous game's Splatfest was hosted by Marina and Pearl, the upcoming title's will be hosted by a three-creature team called the Deep Cut Trio, comprising Frye, Shiver, and Big Manta.

On August 25, players can get their hands on the Splatoon 3: World Premier demo, which will allow them to get a feel for the game's multiplayer before they jump into the three-way Splatfest mode. The Splatfest event will be playable from 9:00 am to 9:00 pm Pacific Time on August 27.

Splatfest is shaping up to be a really great addition to the returning Turf Wars game mode. It will be really interesting to see how this classic feature is received by fans and the Splatoon community.

Announcement of Splatoon 3's first tournament

Along with Splatfest, Nintendo officially announced the game's first invitational tournament called Enter the Splatlands Invitational 2022. The tournament will take place on September 5, 2022, at PAX West and will be livestreamed via Nintendo's official channels at approximately 2:00 pm PT.

Top finishers from the Splatoon 2 Inkopolis Showdown 2022 tournament will be invited to compete in North America’s first-ever Splatoon 3 Invitational!





ninten.do/6014jRdao The #Splatoon3 Enter the Splatlands Invitational 2022 tournament takes place 9/5 at #PAXWest Top finishers from the Splatoon 2 Inkopolis Showdown 2022 tournament will be invited to compete in North America’s first-ever Splatoon 3 Invitational! The #Splatoon3 Enter the Splatlands Invitational 2022 tournament takes place 9/5 at #PAXWest!Top finishers from the Splatoon 2 Inkopolis Showdown 2022 tournament will be invited to compete in North America’s first-ever Splatoon 3 Invitational!📰 ninten.do/6014jRdao https://t.co/Wlm3DS73bt

Top finishers from the Splatoon 2 Inkopolis Showdown 2022, which was held on July 30, will be invited to compete in the upcoming game's invitational tournament.

Splatoon 3 will be released worldwide for Nintendo Switch on September 9, 2022.

