Splatoon 3 Nintendo Direct coming this week, date & time for all regions, where to watch and more

Nintendo has announced a targeted Direct for the upcoming Splatoon 3 coming this week. The showcase will be roughly 30 minutes in length and deliver key updates on the game and its many new additions. Although no specific information is mentioned on what will be showcased during the digital event, players can expect some new modes or never-before-seen gameplay features to be showcased.

The publisher has already revealed information about the game's returning multiplayer mode, Turf War, with a dedicated trailer showcasing it. Nintendo has also revealed the game's many weapons that are returning from previous titles in the series along with the classic co-op mode Salmon's Run.

The game will also feature plenty of new stages set in the "Splatlands", which is the wild area surrounding Inkopolis as well as a fully fleshed-out single-player story mode called "Return of the Mammalians".

Despite these revelations, there is still a lot of mystery surrounding the game's story as well as the new setting of the game called Alterna, which may finally be addressed at the upcoming Nintendo Direct.

Where to watch the Splatoon 3 Nintendo Direct

The upcoming Nintendo Direct for Splatoon 3 will be livestreamed on Nintendo's official YouTube channel on August 10, 2022 at 06.00 am Pacific Time. Much like the most recent Direct focused on Xenoblade Chronicles 3, the digital showcase will be 30 minutes long, with the publishing giant likely unveiling the game's many new features.

Here are the timings of different time zones for the upcoming Nintendo Direct:

August 10, 2022, 09.00 am EST

August 10, 2022, 02.00 pm BST

August 10, 2022, 03.00 pm EST

August 10, 2022, 06.30 pm IST

August 10, 2022, 10.00 pm JST

August 10, 2022, 10.00 am AST

August 10, 2022, 11.00 pm AEST

There is a good chance that the publisher will showcase the game's character customization, featuring new haircuts and options to customize players' Inkling's eyebrows and other features. Nintendo might also shed some light on the game's story and how the third entry is shaping up to be the most bombastic ink-soaked third-person shooter title in the series.

Although Splatoon games are known for their multiplayer modes, the underlying story as well as the single-player plot is no less entertaining. Splatoon 3's story is very much under wraps, with Nintendo barely revealing anything regarding the single-player aspect of the game besides its title.

However, with Splatoon 3 nearing its release date and the upcoming dedicated Direct, it is very likely for the publisher to finally disclose some key details regarding the game's story.

Multiplayers have always been the main attraction of the Splatoon series, and as such, it is also possible that Nintendo may reveal new multiplayer maps coming to the game, or perhaps show more of the already revealed new maps such as the Mincemeat Metalworks during the showcase.

Nintendo is gearing up for a pretty spectacular release as it is one of the key titles from the publisher in 2022. To celebrate the game's arrival, Nintendo will be releasing a Splatoon 3 themed Switch OLED, with matching joy-cons, which releases on August 27, 2022, almost a month prior to the title's official release.

There is also a Splatoon 3 themed Switch Pro controller as well as a docking station for the console, that will be arriving along with the game on September 9, 2022.

