Splatoon 3 showcases new 4v4 turf war: Release date, new game modes, and more

Splatoon 3 fans can rejoice, thanks to a new trailer that has dropped courtesy of Nintendo. The title's release date was revealed to be in early September 2022, and fans also got to see a sneak preview of the 4v4 Turf War and much more. For Splatoon 2 players, they weren’t left out either, as Nintendo Switch Online’s Expansion Pass will receive the Octo Expansion for free.

Splatoon 3’s new trailer offers a release date and so much more

Nintendo’s new Splatoon 3 trailer features three minutes of 4v4 Turf War battles, where players have to ink the most turf in order to claim victory. The game looks gorgeous, with a nice, large area for the players in the video to splatter in paint.

The Inklings have some pretty incredible ink weapons too, and can briefly duck into the paint to avoid shots. It seems like it will be a great deal of fun, and the visuals of the paint splattering across the stage look brilliant.

Lighthearted, competitive fun is back when the next Splatoon game drops in September 2022 (Image via Nintendo)

The stage in question is Eeltail Alley, and one of the coolest parts is the Stringer. This weapon lets players release ink sideways and vertically, changing how players approach the fast-paced ink-splattering family-friendly fun.

Action is fast and furious in Splatoon 3 and will be launching on September 9, 2022, on the Nintendo Switch. Fans can expect a mix of new and returning stages for the Turf War, and the goal will ultimately remain the same: Splatter the world in brightly colored ink and outdo the other team.

Why not splatter the virtual canvas with paint from the back of a mechanical crab? That's one of the awesome features of the game (Image via Nintendo)

One of the standouts of the trailer was when one of the players swapped out for a large, ink-spewing crab. It released huge gobs of ink, doing its best to overtake the yellow wave of momentum. It was only in play for a limited time but could also temporarily transform into a ball for quick bouts of momentum.

According to the trailer released by Nintendo, preorders have also begun for Splatoon 3, so fans can get ready to pick up their copy or download it in time for September 9, 2022, release date.

On top of that, Splatoon 2 fans got some love as well. For owners of the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack membership tier, the Splatoon 2 Octo Expansion DLC will be free for them.

The action promises to be fast and furious in the next iteration of the Splatoon franchise (Image via Nintendo)

As shown in the trailer, Splatoon 3 will feature intense, 4v4 Turf War battles, but that’s not all. It will also feature a single-player campaign where players work with Agent 3 against the Octarians. The secrets of Alterna and the Fuzzy Ooze await! The next version of the Salmon Run co-op mode will also be available to play, where players can team up to push back the Salmonid forces. Some of those bosses promise to be absolutely massive too.

Hopefully, fans of the Splatoon franchise will continue to get cool crossovers with other Nintendo properties after this sequel launches.

According to Nintendo, Splatoon 3 can now be preordered and have an official release date of September 9. Originally set for a Summer 2022 release, it was sadly pushed back to September. The next adventure for the Inklings will be here soon, and with it, plenty of messy action for everyone.

