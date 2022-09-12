Splatoon 3 guide: How to redeem QR code for free items (September 2022)

Splatoon 3 is one of the few games from developer Nintendo that is very much focused on its community. After all, it is a third-person shooter learning towards a multiplayer-focus. With that being said, the Japanese gaming publisher has taken some steps to ensure that players keep coming back, providing them with incentives to do so.

Although the game does feature a Battle Pass-like system that rewards players with cosmetics and other goodies, there is a free method to earn items in the game: QR codes. These Splatoon-themed codes can be scanned by players to claim free rewards in-game. This article will show players where and how these codes can be redeemed.

Here is a QR Code for Splatoon 3 in September 2022

Splatoon North America @SplatoonNA The Lab is happy to report there’s a stylish banner celebrating the launch of Splatoon 3 that you can claim for free!



Scan the QR code on SplatNet 3 via the Nintendo Switch Online app and you’ll receive a free banner you can use to customize your Splashtag! The Lab is happy to report there’s a stylish banner celebrating the launch of Splatoon 3 that you can claim for free!Scan the QR code on SplatNet 3 via the Nintendo Switch Online app and you’ll receive a free banner you can use to customize your Splashtag! https://t.co/mBI37kBohh

To celebrate the game's highly publicized launch, Nintendo recently released the QR code shown above. Scanning this will reward players with a fresh new banner to use. It should be noted that the only way to scan these codes is by using the Nintendo Switch Online Mobile app. This companion application for iOS and Android devices lets players keep track of their Nintendo Switch accounts at all times.

This useful app even lets them keep track of their Friends and includes voice chat, a rather useful feature in multiplayer games. To redeem this Splatoon 3 QR code, players will have to go to the SplatNet 3 widget (basically the Splatoon 3 icon), select the QR Code Reader, and scan it from there. Once this is done, players can close the app and check out the banner in their game. To claim the item in-game, you can refer to these steps:

Go to the Lobby.

Interact with the terminal located in front of you. Since you have recieved a new item, the terminal should have an exclamation mark over it.

Select "Get Stuff". This should bring up the redeemed banner saying "A Gift from SplatNet 3!"

Press the Y button on the next dialog box to equip it right away. Alternatively, press the A button to close the window.

Since the game has only just launched, there is not much else in terms of freebies. Since Nintendo intends to support the game for a while (especially with frequent updates coming to the Catalog in the future), fans can breathe a sigh of relief, knowing that many more giveaways are on the way.

What is the game about?

Splatoon 3 is the latest installment in Nintendo's iconic third-person shooter series. Set on a post-apocalyptic Earth, all lifeforms have adapted to the aquatic setting, resulting in creatures like the humanoid Inklings that can turn into Squids at the press of a button. This eventually gave rise to shooter-skirmishes, where Inklings and Octolings duke it out in flashy, paintball-esque fights.

The newest single-player experience is Splatoon 3's Return of the Mammalians, which sees players face off against new "hairy" enemies in the grandest level design the series has seen yet. The game is available exclusively for the Nintendo Switch console.

