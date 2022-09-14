Splatoon 3 post-launch Splatfest: Start time, end date, what to expect, and more

Yesterday's Nintendo Direct had a lot in store for Splatoon 3 fans, as the event went on to announce the first Splatfest for the title after its release. Splatoon 3’s very first post-launch Splatfest will begin at 5:00 pm PT on September 23, 2022, and will run until 5:00 pm PT, September 25, 2022. Nintendo has also confirmed that there will be many more free planned content updates for the shooter in the coming months.

Splatoon North America @SplatoonNA SRL checking in—were you floored by the Splatfest announcement? Rest assured that we are diligently researching what WE would bring to a deserted island! Regardless of your choice, clear your calendar now for Friday, 9/23 starting at 5 PM PT through Sunday, 9/25 at 5 PM PT. SRL checking in—were you floored by the Splatfest announcement? Rest assured that we are diligently researching what WE would bring to a deserted island! Regardless of your choice, clear your calendar now for Friday, 9/23 starting at 5 PM PT through Sunday, 9/25 at 5 PM PT. https://t.co/ysohezqi5i

In the Direct trailer for Splatfest, fans witnessed an Octoling wearing what seemed to be a wrestling helmet paired with a hip-knit sweater, sparking speculation that there may be wardrobe collectibles on the cards.

Splatfests have always been of vital importance to Inklings and Octolings around the world. In the celebration, players log in to join one of the three causes and try to win battles in the game mode, with the winners getting to champion their thoughts on the questions posted.

What to expect from Splatoon 3’s very first Splatfest

Splatfests are some of the most anticipated events that the Splatoon community looks out for every now and then. It’s a regular digital competitive event, where players are made to pick teams based on a particular theme.

After players pick a side, they will then be made to duke it out against each other in a contest on who can splat the other the most.

Splatoon 3’s very first Splatfest will be following more-or-less the same pattern as that of the previous Splatoon event, but there may be a few variations in terms of gameplay this time around.

This very first post-launch event's theme will be “What would you bring to a desert island?”.

At the Direct event, Nintendo announced the upcoming Splatfest as:

“What would you bring to a deserted island? Tools, food, or something to pass the time? What a tough research question—surely you must have flinched hearing it. Wait, you’re saying we flinched, too? It might be that desert heat getting to everyone. Anyways! Choose which team you’d like to throw ink for and dive onto the battlefield!”

The goal of the upcoming Splatfest will be to ink as much of the stage as possible, and the more matches one side wins, the closer they will be to an overall victory.

Splatoon 3’s first Splatfest will also include Tricolor Turf Wars, which is an exciting 4v2v2 game mode. It will be quite interesting to see how the event plays out when it goes live later this month.

