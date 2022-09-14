5 best announcements from latest Nintendo Direct (September 2022)

Japanese gaming giant Nintendo had its latest Direct showcase a few hours ago and it was packed with fascinating reveals and announcements. From surprise ports to brand new titles, there was something for everyone. In a nutshell, late 2022 and early 2023 are looking good for the popular hybrid console platform.

With that said, here are the five best announcements made at the latest Direct showcase.

The future of Nintendo Switch is still looking bright

5) Pikmin 4

Announced in 2015 by creator Shigeru Miyamoto, Pikmin 4 was touted to launch on the ill-fated Nintendo Wii U console. However, it never saw the light of day, leading to concerns that the project was canceled.

However, as proven in the latest Direct, the game is alive and coming to the Switch next year. The publisher only had a teaser to share, featuring realistic natural environments, which is emblematic of the Grounded-esque series.

4) Kirby's Return to Dreamland Deluxe

Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe arrives on 2/24/23. Kirby returns to Dream Land in this Wii game coming to Nintendo Switch! Travel to Planet Popstar with up to 4 players as Kirby helps the mysterious Magolor. The new Mecha Copy Ability also makes its debut!

A welcome surprise, 2011's Nintendo Wii rendition of Kirby's Return to Dreamland is headed to Switch as a Deluxe remaster. Players will once again explore the vibrant levels of Dreamland while engaging in a 2.5D sidescroller action.

Co-op, with up to four players, and a host of minigames are included as well. Aiming to operate at 60 FPS, Return to Dreamland will arrive on February 24, 2023.

3) Octopath Traveller 2

Eight new travelers journey through the land of Solistia, each with their own story to tell. See what happens when their paths intertwine and where their adventures lead them when OCTOPATH TRAVELER II launches for Nintendo Switch on Feb. 24, 2023!

Square Enix's iconic 2018 JRPG is getting a sequel. Titled Octopath Traveler 2, fans will be able to experience a brand new tale featuring eight new faces. The 2D artstyle makes its return and so does the turn-based gameplay. Coming on February 24, 2023, players will be able to travel across the region of Solistia on a brand new adventure.

2) Fire Emblem Engage

Summon valiant heroes like Marth & Celica alongside a new cast of characters and engage in turn-based, tactical combat against a great evil in this new Fire Emblem story.



Fire Emblem Engage launches on 1/20/23! Become the Divine Dragon and save the continent of Elyos!

After the success of Fire Emblem Three houses, a new entry was inevitable and it’s here in the form of Fire Emblem Engage. The game brings a few interesting changes to the formula, particularly the Engage Emblem.

This power will be crucial in saving the land of Elios from new foes. As such, players will summon familiar faces to aid them in turn-based tactical battles like Marth. It will be available on January 20, 2023.

1) The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

The hotly anticipated sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is finally headed to Nintendo Switch next year. Arriving on May 12, 2023, players will join Link on a brand new adventure that will take to the skies of Hyrule in an effort to stop a new threat.

The new name also comes as a surprise as it was unofficially known as "Breath of the Wild 2."

