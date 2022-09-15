Tableturf Battle in Splatoon 3: How to obtain new Card Packs and play the new game mode

Nintendo’s latest title, Splatoon 3, offers a lot to players in terms of content that they will be able to enjoy once they get their hands on it. Interestingly, there are quite a few game modes in the latest addition to the Splatoon franchise, with one of the more interesting and unique ones being the Tableturf Battle.

The Tableturf Battle is a new mode that was introduced with the latest entry, and is a card battle mini-game where the primary goal is to paint as much territory as possible. Although it’s quite similar to the main game mode, it comes with a few variations that make it incredibly fun.

In this mode, players will go up against NPCs and as they progress more into it, they will unlock more opponents. Eventually, they will get to play with all their favorite characters in Splatoon 3.

Every character they face will have three difficulty ranks, and after they defeat the current rank three times, players will automatically progress to the next difficulty level.

Today’s guide will go over how players will be able to play Tableturf Battle in Splatoon 3, and the ways by which they will be able to acquire more cards for the game mode.

Obtaining more cards for Tableturf Battle in Splatoon 3

To excel in Tableturf Battle, Splatoon 3 players will first be required to get their hands on some additional cards to bring some much-needed variety and power to their deck.

Cards in the shooter can be obtained by leveling one’s Tableturf Rank, their Catalog Level, or even investing in the Shell-Out Machine.

Players will be able to obtain card packs in the shooter, allowing them to obtain five cards from a pack. Although there are a total of 162 cards, players will not be allowed to have more than one copy of a card in their deck.

Therefore, a fair amount of strategy will be required to best some of the more difficult NPCs in Splatoon 3. To make things easier, the title allows players to create and save up to 16 different deck setups, helping them be quite versatile with their approach to every opponent.

How to master Tableturf Battle in Splatoon 3

Once players have a functional deck up and running, they will finally be able to participate in the new game mode. Each battle will provide 40 to 130 points, depending on how well the player performs.

Here are the rules for Tableturf Battle in Splatoon 3:

Every Tableturf Battle in the shooter consists of 12 turns. During each turn, both the players and the NPC will play a chosen card from those that are in their hand. There will be four cards in hand at a time, and players will be able to rotate the ink patterns on them and place them, according to how they are strategizing for the encounter.

When players, as well as opponents, place cards at the same place, then the card with the higher number will overlap the other. However, if the numbers for both are the same, then they will both overlap each other, creating a neutral territory.

Players will be able to accumulate special points in Tableturf Battle as they ink their color. Once they have accumulated enough points, players will be able to use their next card to perform a special attack. Special attacks allow one to paint over their opponent’s territory.

After the end of the 12th turn, the side that has the most percentage of inked territory will be declared the winner of the match.

Tableturf Battles are extremely fun in Splatoon 3 and introduce a fresh gameplay mechanic in the shooter, which is a welcome change from normal mechanics.

