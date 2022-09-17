Splatoon 3 guide: The best ways to obtain Titles in the shooter

Splashtags are a neat way by which players are able to add personality and flair to the characters that they create in Splatoon 3.

In essence, these are nametags that fans will be able to customize in a variety of ways and make them more unique, so that they stand out in a crowd.

When a player has a Splashtag, it can be seen by all players who are in the lobby and those that they match up against or with in Turf Battles, Tableturf Battles, and Salmon Runs.

One of the best and most used Splashtag customization features is the Title change. The more time players spend trying out the various game modes in Splatoon 3, the more Titles they will be able to rack up.

Basically, a Title is proof of how far players have progressed in-game and the amount of time that they have invested into the game. Today’s guide will detail some of the best ways to acquire Titles in Splatoon 3.

Obtaining Titles in Splatoon 3

Here are some of the methods for players to unlock new Titles in Splatoon 3:

1) Through the Shell-Out Machine

One of the best ways to obtain a Title in Splatoon 3 will be through the Shell-Out Machine, as it offers more Titles than any other method in-game. This Machine can be found in the Battle Lobby to the right of the locker room, and getting the required items out of it will require a fair bit of luck.

The Shell-Out Machine is essentially like a small Gacha game and, upon investing 30,000 cash in it for every extra spin, players have a small chance of obtaining a Title. Although this method is unreliable, it’s still one of the best ways to obtain unique Titles in the shooter.

2) Through Catalog Levels

Another great method of getting a Title in Splatoon 3 is to complete the various Catalog levels and obtain them as a reward. Here are the Catalog levels in which players will find a new Title:

Catalog Level 2

Catalog Level 18

Catalog Level 33

Catalog Level 38

Catalog Level 47

Catalog Level 54

Catalog Level 57

Catalog Level 67

Catalog Level 73

Catalog Level 85

Catalog Level 93

Catalog Level 96

To be able to level up the Catalog fast, players are required to win at least one Turf Battle every day. Although participating in these matches will still net points, winning them gives a far greater, boosting one's progression significantly.

Besides winning Turf Battles, racking up victories in Anarchy Battles and Salmon Runs will also provide a significant boost to Catalog levels.

3) From Story Mode

The last best way to obtain titles in the shooter will be to play through the Story Mode since completing some of the game's levels as well as unlocking secret levels will net players some interesting titles.

With a total of 1,139 Titles to collect, with 558 adjectives and 574 subjects, the shooter certainly allows players to create some very unique Splashtags.

