Splatoon 3 Hero Gear upgrade guide: How to obtain all Sardiniums

Certain stages in Splatoon 3’s campaign mode can be a bit of a daunting experience, especially for those who are new to the franchise.

Some hidden stages, like the Secret Kettle can be rather difficult to overcome, especially if players do not have the right tools and strategies at their disposal.

Fortunately, Splatoon 3’ Alterna story mode allows one to get more powerful as they progress through the stages via the Hero Gear upgrade feature. However, to upgrade these gears and weapons in the game, players will be required to get their handles on a good amount of Sardinium and Power Eggs.

Only upon investing these resources, players will be able to upgrade their Hero Gear in the shooter. Upgrading a Hero Gear takes a good amount of Sardinium, and these are resources that players will need to pick up as they venture to clear the various stages in the campaign mode.

Some of the Sardiniums are quite hard to come across in Splatoon 3. Hence, today’s guide will look to talk about all the locations where players will be able to find the resources.

Obtaining all Sardiniums in Splatoon 3

The Sardinium locations mentioned below will be divided into the various stages/sites of the campaign mode:

1) Site 1

Sardinium:

The very first Sardinium that players will be able to locate will be on the northern side of Site 1, just a bit above the 'Splat You on the Flip Side' Kettle.

Sardinium 2:

The second one for Site 1 will be located towards the front of a Maoi statue which is to the north of the "What Caused the Big Bang" Kettle.

Sardinium 3:

The third one can be a bit difficult to come across as it is tucked away in the southeastern corner of Site 1.

2) Site 2

Sardinium 1

Thie first Sardinium in Site 2 of Splatoon 3’s campaign mode can be located on top of a metal tower which is to the southwest of "Switching Things Up" Kettle.

Sardinium 2

To the southeast side of the "Switching Things Up" Kettle, players will find the site’s second Sardinium on the ground.

Sardinium 3

The third one will be located in a breakable wooden box that is located on a platform beneath the "The Future Stares Back" Kettle.

Sardiniums from The Future Stares Back

The Future Stares Back is the Site 2 boss fight, upon completing which players will get three Sardiniums.

3) Site 3

Sardinium 1

The first Sardinium of Site 3 will be located on a piece of land which is in the middle of an ice section located just west of the "They Said We'd Have Flying Cars" Kettle.

Sardinium 2

The second one is located just to the west of the "Ink Wheels-Experience" Kettle.

Sardinium 3

Sardinium 3 is inside a breakable wooden box in the southeastern corner of the Site. This one too is a bit difficult to come across.

4) Site 4

Sardinium 1

The first one can be obtained by destroying the ooze which is present in front of the submarine.

Sardinium 2

Players will find this one buried in the ground just east of the "Let's Put a Pin in That" Kettle.

Sardinium 3

The third one will be found inside a breakable wooden box that is placed next to the Splash the Block Party" Kettle.

Sardiniums from The Pursuit of the Precious

Three more Sardiniums can be obtained by completing the Splatoon 3 boss fight, The Pursuit of the Precious, where players will need to beat Shiver and her Shark companion.

5) Site 5

Sardinium 1

Find one Sardinium by breaking the wooden box atop a platform southeast of the "Too Many Snipers" Kettle.

Sardinium 2

Site 5’s second Sardinium will be found buried in the ground just to the south of the "Trouble Round Every Corner" Kettle.

Sardinium 3

The third one is on the platform which is right beneath the "Zipping over the Neighborhood" Kettle

Site 6

Sardinium 1

The first one can be located by Splatoon 3 players on the skyscraper which is to the west of the "Bet You Mist Us" Kettle.

Sardinium 2

The next Sadinium can be found ner the "Mission: Fly-Fishin'" Kettle in Site 6.

Sardinium 3

Site six’s third Sardinium can only be obtained once players get rid of the ooze next to the "Dive and Dash" Kettle.

Sardiniums from The Obscurest Chiaroscurist

Three more Sardiniums can be obtained from the boss fight, after players defeat Big Man at the arena.

Collecting Sardiniums and investing them to upgrade one's Hero Gear is the best way of getting more powerful in Splatoon 3’s campaign mode.

