Splatoon 3 collectible guide: All badges in the game and how to obtain them

Splatoon 3 rewards players with a lot of in-game loot and collectibles for the effort they put into the various game modes the shooter offers.

One of the most sought-after collectibles in the latest franchise entry is the badges that fans are rewarded with for the various milestones they reach. While some of the badges are pretty simple to obtain in the game, some are a bit hidden, and special conditions will be required to unlock them.

Today’s guide will go over all the badges currently present in Splatoon 3 and how one can obtain them.

All badges in Splatoon 3 and how to collect them

1) All Salmon Run Badges

Grizzco Badges

Splatoon 3 players will need to earn Grizzco Points in Salmon Run Next Wave.

Bronze Grizzco Badge (10,000 points)

Silver Grizzco Badge (100,000 points)

Gold Grizzco Badge (9,999,999 points)

Gone Fission Hydroplant Badges

Players will need to earn an Eggsecutive VP job title at Gone Fission Hydroplant in Salmon Run Next Wave.

Gone Fission Hydroplant Badge (Eggsecutive VP 200)

Bronze Gone Fission Hydroplant Badge (Eggsecutive VP 400)

Silver Gone Fission Hydroplant Badge (Eggsecutive VP 600)

Gold Gone Fission Hydroplant Badge (Eggsecutive VP 999)

Spawning Grounds Badges

Players will need to earn an Eggsecutive VP job title at Spawning Grounds in Salmon Run Next Wave.

Spawning Grounds Badge (Eggsecutive VP 200)

Bronze Spawning Grounds Badge (Eggsecutive VP 400)

Silver Spawning Grounds Badge (Eggsecutive VP 600)

Gold Spawning Grounds Badge (Eggsecutive VP 999)

Sockeye Station Badges

Splatoon 3 players will need to earn an Eggsecutive VP job title at Sockeye Station in Salmon Run Next Wave.

Sockeye Station Badge (Eggsecutive VP 200)

Bronze Sockeye Station Badge (Eggsecutive VP 400)

Silver Sockeye Station Badge (Eggsecutive VP 600)

Gold Sockeye Station Badge (Eggsecutive VP 999)

Hazard Level MAX Badge

Players will need to Complete a Salmon Run Next Wave shift at Hazard Level MAX.

2) Cohozuna Badges

Splatoon 3 players will need to Defeat Cohozunas in Salmon Run Next Wave.

Cohozuna Badge (10 Cohozunas)

Silver Cohozuna Badge (100 Cohozunas)

Gold Cohozuna Badge (1,000 Cohozunas)

Boss Salmonid Badges

Splatoon 3 players will need to Splat a Boss Salmonid a number of times in Salmon Run Next Wave.

Big Shot Badge (100 splats)

Silver Big Shot Badge (1,000 splats)

Gold Big Shot Badge (10,000 splats)

Drizzler Badge (100 splats)

Silver Drizzler Badge (1,000 splats)

Gold Drizzler Badge (10,000 splats)

Fish Stick Badge (100 splats)

Silver Fish Stick Badge (1,000 splats)

Gold Fish Stick Badge (10,000 splats)

Flipper-Flopper Badge (100 splats)

Silver Flipper-Flopper Badge (1,000 splats)

Gold Flipper-Flopper Badge (10,000 splats)

Flyfish Badge (100 splats)

Silver Flyfish Badge (1,000 splats)

Gold Flyfish Badge (10,000 splats)

Maws Badge (100 splats)

Silver Maws Badge (1,000 splats)

Gold Maws Badge (10,000 splats)

Scrapper Badge (100 splats)

Silver Scrapper Badge (1,000 splats)

Gold Scrapper Badge (10,000 splats)

Slammin' Lid Badge (100 splats)

Silver Slammin' Lid Badge (1,000 splats)

Gold Slammin' Lid Badge (10,000 splats)

Steel Eel Badge (100 splats)

Silver Steel Eel Badge (1,000 splats)

Gold Steel Eel Badge (10,000 splats)

Steelhead Badge (100 splats)

Silver Steelhead Badge (1,000 splats)

Gold Steelhead Badge (10,000 splats)

Stinger Badge (100 splats)

Silver Stinger Badge (1,000 splats)

Gold Stinger Badge (10,000 splats)

3) All Return of the Mammalians Badges

DJ Octavio Badge

Players will need to Defeat DJ Octavio in Return of the Mammalians.

Marie Badge

Splatoon 3 players will need to Reach EXP Level 99 in Return of the Mammalians.

Callie Badge

Players will need to Reach EXP Level 99 in Return of the Mammalians.

Cap'n Cuttlefish Badge

Splatoon 3 players will need to Complete Return of the Mammalians.

Secret Badge

Players will need to Complete the Secret Kettle in Return of the Mammalians.

4) All Shop and Gear Badges

Naut Couture Club Badges

Splatoon 3 players will need to Spend cash at Naut Couture.

100K Naut Couture Club Badge (100,000 Cash)

1M Naut Couture Club Badge 1,000,000 Cash)

Man-o'-Wardrobe Club Badges

Players will need to Spend cash at Man-o'-Wardrobe.

100K Man-o'-Wardrobe Club Badge (100,000 Cash)

1M Man-o'-Wardrobe Club Badge (1,000,000 Cash)

Crush Station Club Badges

Splatoon 3 players will need to Spend cash at Crush Station.

100K Crush Station Club Badge (100,000 Cash)

1M Crush Station Club Badge (1,000,000 Cash)

Hotlantis Club Badges

Players will need to Spend cash at Hotlantis.

100K Hotlantis Club Badge (100,000 Cash)

1M Hotlantis Club Badge (1,000,000 Cash)

Marigold Badges

Splatoon 3 players will need to Use only food and drink tickets to purchase concessions.

Marigold Badge (10 concessions)

Silver Marigold Badge (100 concessions)

Gold Marigold Badge (1,000 concessions)

Murch Badges

Splatoon 3 players will need to Order purchases from the Murch.

Murch Badge (10 orders)

Gold Murch Badge (100 orders)

Catalog Badges

Players will need to Reach High Level in the Catalog.

Catalog Badge Catalog (Level 50)

Gold Catalog Badge Catalog (Level 100)

Brand Badges

Splatoon 3 players will need to Choose any brand and collect stars.

Brand Badge (30 stars)

Gold Brand Badge (100 stars)

5) All Battle Badges

Judd Badges

Players will need to Win Turf War battles.

Judd Badge (50 wins)

Silver Judd Badge (250 wins)

Gold Judd Badge (1,200 wins)

Rank Badges

Splatoon 3 players will need to Reach High Rank in Anarchy Battle.

Anarchy Badge (A Rank)

Silver Anarchy Badge (S Rank)

Gold Anarchy Badge (S+ Rank)

Clam Blitz Badges

Splatoon 3 players will need to Win Clam Blitz games in Anarchy Battle.

Clam Blitz Badge (100 wins)

Gold Clam Blitz Badge (1,000 wins)

Rainmaker Badges

Splatoon 3 players will need to Win Rainmaker games in Anarchy Battle.

Rainmaker Badge (100 wins)

Gold Rainmaker Badge (1,000 wins)

Splat Zones Badges

Splatoon 3 players will need to Win Splat Zones games in Anarchy Battle.

Splat Zones Badge (100 wins)

Gold Splat Zones Badge (1,000 wins)

Tower Control Badges

Splatoon 3 players will need to Win Tower Control games in Anarchy Battle.

Tower Control Badge (100 wins)

Gold Tower Control Badge (1000 wins)

Tableturf Rank Badges

Players will need to Reach High Level in Tableturf Battle.

Tableturf Rank Badge (Level 30)

Silver Tableturf Rank Badge (Level 40)

Gold Tableturf Rank Badge (Level 50)

Deep Cut Tableturf Rank Badge (Tableturf Dojo Max Level Champ)

Tableturf Collection Badges

Splatoon 3 players will need to Collect unique cards in Tableturf Battle.

Tableturf Collection Badge (90 cards)

Silver Tableturf Collection Badge (120 cards)

Gold Tableturf Collection Badge (150 cards)

6) All Splatfest Badges

Splatfest Ruler Badge

Splatoon 3 players will need to earn the Splatfest Ruler title.

Tricolor Turf War Attacker Badges

Splatoon 3 players will need to Win Tricolor Turf War battles as attacker.

Tricolor Turf War Badge (1 win)

Gold Tricolor Turf War Badge (10 wins)

Tricolor Turf War Defender Badges

Players will need to Win Tricolor Turf War battles as defender.

Tricolor Turf War Badge (1 win)

Gold Tricolor Turf War Badge (10 wins)

7) All Weapon and Gear Badges

4-Star Weapon Badges

Splatoon 3 players will need to Choose any weapon and reach Freshness Level 4 (160,000 points).

5-Star Weapon Badges

Splatoon 3 players will need to Choose any weapon and reach Freshness Level 5 (1,160,000 points).

Special Weapon Badges

Players will need to Win any battle using a special weapon.

Big Bubbler Badge (30 wins)

Silver Big Bubbler Badge (180 wins)

Gold Big Bubbler Badge (1,200 wins)

Booyah Bomb Badge (30 wins)

Silver Booyah Bomb Badge (180 wins)

Gold Booyah Bomb Badge (1,200 wins)

Crab Tank Badge (30 wins)

Silver Crab Tank Badge (180 wins)

Gold Crab Tank Badge (1,200 wins)

Ink Storm Badge (30 wins)

Silver Ink Storm Badge (180 wins)

Gold Ink Storm Badge (1,200 wins)

Ink Vac Badge (30 wins)

Silver Ink Vac Badge (180 wins)

Gold Ink Vac Badge (1,200 wins)

Inkjet Badge (30 wins)

Silver Inkjet Badge (180 wins)

Gold Inkjet Badge (1,200 wins)

Killer Wail 5.1 Badge (30 wins)

Silver Killer Wail 5.1 Badge (180 wins)

Gold Killer Wail 5.1 Badge (1,200 wins)

Reefslider Badge (30 wins)

Silver Reefslider Badge (180 wins)

Gold Reefslider Badge (1,200 wins)

Tacticooler Badge (30 wins)

Silver Tacticooler Badge (180 wins)

Gold Tacticooler Badge (1,200 wins)

Tenta Missiles Badge (30 wins)

Silver Tenta Missiles Badge (180 wins)

Gold Tenta Missiles Badge (1,200 wins)

Triple Inkstrike Badge (30 wins)

Silver Triple Inkstrike Badge (180 wins)

Gold Triple Inkstrike Badge (1,200 wins)

Trizooka Badge (30 wins)

Silver Trizooka Badge (180 wins)

Gold Trizooka Badge (1,200 wins)

Ultra Stamp Badge (30 wins)

Silver Ultra Stamp Badge (180 wins)

Gold Ultra Stamp Badge (1,200 wins)

Wave Breaker Badge (30 wins)

Silver Wave Breaker Badge (180 wins)

Gold Wave Breaker Badge (1,200 wins)

Zipcaster Badge (30 wins)

Silver Zipcaster Badge (180 wins)

Gold Zipcaster Badge (1,200 wins)

Gear Badges

Players will need to earn a high amount of rarity stars on any gear.

Annaki Badge (30 stars)

Gold Annaki Badge (100 stars)

Barazushi Badge (30 stars)

Gold Barazushi Badge (100 stars)

Emberz Badge (30 stars)

Gold Emberz Badge (100 stars)

Enperry Badge (30 stars)

Gold Enperry Badge (100 stars)

Firefin Badge (30 stars)

Gold Firefin Badge (100 stars)

Forge Badge (30 stars)

Gold Forge Badge (100 stars)

Inkline Badge (30 stars)

Gold Inkline Badge (100 stars)

Krak-On Badge (30 stars)

Gold Krak-On Badge (100 stars)

Rockenberg Badge (30 stars)

Gold Rockenberg Badge (100 stars)

Skalop Badge (30 stars)

Gold Skalop Badge (100 stars)

Splash Mob Badge (30 stars)

Gold Splash Mob Badge (100 stars)

SquidForce Badge (30 stars)

Gold SquidForce Badge (100 stars)

Takoroka Badge (30 stars)

Gold Takoroka Badge (100 stars)

Tentatek Badge (30 stars)

Gold Tentatek Badge (100 stars)

Toni Kensa Badge (30 stars)

Gold Toni Kensa Badge (100 stars)

Zekko Badge (30 stars)

Gold Zekko Badge (100 stars)

Zink Badge (30 stars)

Gold Zink Badge (100 stars)

Splatoon 3 was released on September 9 exclusively for Nintendo Switch.

