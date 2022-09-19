Splatoon 3 to reportedly receive three new Salmon Run modes called Pair, Underground, and Contest

It seems that the upcoming September Splatfest is probably not the only thing that Splatoon 3 fans can look forward to in future updates.

Recent datamined reports have suggested that Nintendo’s latest franchise entry will be receiving three new potential Salmon Run modes, which are reportedly being called “Pair”, “Underground”, and “Contest”.

What gives this set of leaked information some weight is the fact that it was reported by the dataminer who goes by the handle OatmealDome. The user has been quite notorious for how accurate his leaked and datamined reports are when it comes to the Splatoon titles.

OatmealDome @OatmealDome [Splatoon 3]



In a recent tweet, the dataminer revealed that the Switch’s latest shooter will be getting additional content in future updates in the form of three new Salmon Run modes.

In the most recent Nintendo Direct, the Splatoon 3 developers announced the very first post-launch Splatfest, along with free updates for the shooter in the coming months.

Hence, it’s honestly not all that surprising if Nintendo chooses to introduce three new Salmon Run modes in the latest Splatoon entry.

Splatoon 3 might be receiving new Salmon Run modes in the coming months

In the tweet, OatmealDome explained that based on the datamined files that they recovered, it’s highly likely that there will be three separate Salmon Run modes which will play out very differently from one another.

The user wrote in the tweet,

“There are three possible new Salmon Run modes coming in a future update: “Pair”, “Underground”, and "Contest". Pair and Underground will have their own pay grades and titles. In addition, Underground will have higher quotas (per wave: +3 / +5 / +7) than normal.”

The Splatoon 3 dataminer also suggests that the upcoming speculated modes are likely to be limited-time events as well, much like Big Run. Salmon Run was initially introduced in Splatoon 2 as a temporary game mode, however, in the latest franchise entry the mode is a permanent one.

The mode’s gameplay is a multiplayer co-op experience where players team up with others to fight off three waves of crazed Salmonid enemies. The mode also hase a meter, which when filled will introduce the boss of the mode, the King Salmonid, Cohozuna, in the third wave. Taking him down will net players additional bonuses and rewards.

The best way to defeat the King Salmonid will be to lob Golden Eggs at it, which is dropped by some of the other enemies in the mode when they are defeated. Currently, there are five ranks for Salmon Run: Apprentice, Part-Timer, Go-Getter, Overachiever, and Profreshional.

Hence, it will be quite interesting to see just how the upcoming Salmon Run modes will play out in Splatoon 3, if they are planned, as OatmealDome does suggest that there will be more variety added to it in the near future.

