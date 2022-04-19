“It makes me so mad”: Lacari responds to a VTuber accusing him of abusing tags on Twitch

Twitch streamer Lacari had a rather heated moment on stream when a Twitter conversation surrounding him was trending on the social media platform.

VTuber and Twitch streamer Luma Yami accused Lacari of abusing a particular Twitch tag present on the platform to gain more viewers.

According to the VTuber, Lacari used the hashtag "VTuber" inappropriately, which resulted in pushing other content creators down the list.

🕯️Luma Yami🕯️ii✧Pre Debut✧ii @LumaYami so @Twitch what are we doing about this? you have people abusing the #vtuber hashtag, and pushing actual vtubers down the list, this is not okay or fair to your content creators so @Twitch what are we doing about this? you have people abusing the #vtuber hashtag, and pushing actual vtubers down the list, this is not okay or fair to your content creators https://t.co/H0ppDeYx8u

Reacting to Luma Yami's claims, Lacari seemed infuriated and mentioned the following in a fit of rage:

"It makes me so mad. Holy s**t, just thinking about it. Holy f***ing s**t man!"

Lacari his provides take on VTubers

The variety gamer was joined by fellow Twitch streamer Quqco and had been streaming for an hour. He had been reacting to clips and other content suggested to him by his viewers.

He came across a satirical tweet made by Tyler1's girlfriend Macaiyla, who is known for being a very vocal and blunt Twitch streamer personality.

Macaiyla fired shots against Luma Yami's claims of Lacari abusing the VTuber hashtag. Quoting Luma Yami's tweet, Macaiyla dissed the former's notion and defended Lacari.

Macaiyla @macaiyla 🕯️Luma Yami🕯️ii✧Pre Debut✧ii @LumaYami so @Twitch what are we doing about this? you have people abusing the #vtuber hashtag, and pushing actual vtubers down the list, this is not okay or fair to your content creators so @Twitch what are we doing about this? you have people abusing the #vtuber hashtag, and pushing actual vtubers down the list, this is not okay or fair to your content creators https://t.co/H0ppDeYx8u Oh my god. This is unbelievable I am really trying to make it as a VTuber and this Lacari guy is just taking away me and my communities chances of getting any viewers. I will be contacting Twitch about this because this is my life and I have a lot of kids to make money off of twitter.com/LumaYami/statu… Oh my god. This is unbelievable I am really trying to make it as a VTuber and this Lacari guy is just taking away me and my communities chances of getting any viewers. I will be contacting Twitch about this because this is my life and I have a lot of kids to make money off of twitter.com/LumaYami/statu…

The content creator's livestream started to get heated up as he reacted to Luma Yami's accusations against him. Reacting to her tweet, the Twitch streamer mentioned:

"If they're getting mad of f***ing VTubers tag, it shows their character, right? Because anyone who actually wants to put in some hard work, the last thing on their mind is going to be a f***ing tag!"

He then spoke about what the budding content creators on the platform should focus on:

"They're going to be thinking about content, they're going to be thinking about what they can do better to be a better streamer, not a f***ing tag! Right? So, it just shows their weak mental and it actually upsets me. Like, just thinking about it makes me angry."

Lacari spoke about his experience and how he has seen some new streamers struggle on the platform to make a name for themselves:

"Because I've seen streamers struggle. (His known streamer friend) is trying his hardest to get out of the epic seven category and he has the potential to be a f***ing good streamer and is he blaming a tag? He's not blaming a f***ing tag, he's trying to f***ing find a way to make it out of the epic seven category."

The Twitch streamer then argued against Luma Yami's claims of him abusing the Twitch tags:

"And then you have these shameless f***ing VTubers over here complaining and crying when they're not even putting in half the f***ing work! It really f***ing p****s me off!

His minute-long rant came to an end when he said:

"It makes me so mad when I think about it because I've seen streamers with so much potential and they worked so hard to like, try to make the best possible content and they're not blaming the f***ing tags. They're constantly blaming themselves, trying to push the limits of content creation on this platform and it's hard! "

He continued to talk a bit more about how various big-named streamers like Mizkif and Pokelawls went through the same struggles without blaming the Twitch tags and by improving their content over the course of time.

Fans react to the streamer's rant against VTubers

A Reddit thread featuring the clip garnered more than 100 comments. Many Reddit users agreed with the streamer's sentiments and mentioned that the only tags that matter on the platform are the language tags.

The American Twitch streamer9 is known for Black Desert Online gameplay as he has racked up more than 1,440 hours of playing and streaming the game on Twitch. He currently has 283k followers and gets an average viewership of 3.2k viewers per stream.

