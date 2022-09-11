“I did that line so much better!” - MoistCr1TiKaL reacts to Percy Jackson and the Olympians trailer, claims the latter 'stole his line'

Twitch streamer Charles "MoistCr1TiKaL" was taken aback after watching a recent Percy Jackson and the Olympians teaser.

During a recent broadcast, the Twitch content creator looked at the latest Disney Plus announcements, and the teaser trailer for Percy Jackson and the Olympians happened to be one of them.

MoistCr1TiKaL noticed a particular voice line while watching and claimed that the production house "stole" it from his audition tapes. He then asserted:

"I did that line so much better! I should have been the star!"

MoistCr1TiKaL gets "furious" after watching Percy Jackson and the Olympians' trailer on stream

Last year, Charles auditioned for Disney Plus' upcoming Percy Jackson television series. He posted a 10-minute long video on his main YouTube channel titled "I Auditioned For Percy Jackson TV Show Lead Role."

At the one-minute mark, he delivered and enacted the following line:

"Look, I didn't want to be a half-blood. If you suspect you might be a half-blood, then this book isn't for you. Just go ahead and close it, and believe whatever lies your mom and dad told you about your birth. It's easier that way. Being a half-blood is dangerous. It's scary. Most of the time, it gets you killed in painful, nasty ways."

On September 11, the first teaser for Percy Jackson and the Olympians was officially released, and MoistCr1TiKaL watched it with his audience on stream. One of the opening lines in the teaser was:

"Look, I didn't want to be a half-blood. Being a half-blood is dangerous. It's scary. Most of the time, it gets you killed. If you think you might be one of us, my advice is, turn away while you still can."

Charles was taken aback after hearing the dialog and mentioned:

"Oh, I even read this line! No f***ing way! I read it! They stole it from my audition tapes! What?!"

The 28-year-old content creator reviewed his audition tape and compared it to the teaser. He argued:

"Okay, they cut this part. Where does it pick up? There it is! 'Sometimes it gets you killed,' that is so much better than that kid!"

The minute-long clip concluded with MoistCr1TiKaL jokingly saying:

"Why didn't I get the role? Literal chills! Maybe it's because I didn't shower before the audition. I'm super greasy here."

Fans react to the streamer's take

Charles' streaming moment was shared on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, with half-a-dozen fans reacting to the streamer's clip. One Redditor stated that the streamer's voice was "monotone."

Meanwhile, another Redditor compared Charles to Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and provided the following rationale:

MoistCr1TiKaL is a well-known personality in the streaming world. He's been streaming on Twitch since 2018 and has amassed more than 4.4 million followers.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by R. Elahi