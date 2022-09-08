"Baus is like the best at being bad" - Fans react to League of Legends streamer Thebausffs hilarious 'challenger-level' play

Prominent League of Legends streamer Simon "Thebausffs'" recent "challenger-level" play went viral on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit.

While playing Sion in the top lane, Thebausffs emphasized why players need to know where the opposing team's jungler is at any given time. After correctly predicting that the enemy jungler would gank his lane, Simon proudly said:

"And that's why I'm Challenger. Right there, guys. That, right there, is why I'm Challenger."

However, the Swedish content creator ended up getting killed as the 2v1 brawl favored the enemy team.

The 23-second long clip was posted on r/LivestreamFail, and the conversation thread attracted more than 31 replies. Reddit user u/SPeCCoLT's response was well-liked by numerous community members, and it read:

League of Legends: Thebausffs makes "challenger-level" gameplay

Simon is a high-ranking top laner known for playing the MOBA in unique ways. He came up with the infamous Sion build, which focused on "strategically dying" to obtain various objectives in-game.

At the 31-minute mark of his September 7 livestream, Simon picked up Sion once again and squared off against Akshan in the top lane.

As he was freezing the minion wave, the streamer noticed the enemy Rek'Sai was camping in a nearby brush. He instantly called out the opposing jungler and exclaimed:

"Yep, yep, yep! There he is! It's about knowing what jungler you're playing against, guys. It's very important! Yeah, what's up, baby?"

Timestamp: 00:30:41

Thebausffs claimed that his observational skills were what propelled him to the Challenger tier. After boasting about his prowess, he attempted a 2v1 duel and lost.

He mentioned that he engaged in a less favorable fight because he believed his team's support would teleport and assist him:

"Oh, the f**k! Oh, never mind. Nice. It's okay. I should've just let it push. Too greedy. I thought my team was coming with the Bard portal, but they were waiting further away than I thought they were."

Thebausffs' team lost the game after 34 minutes.

Fans react to the streamer's misplay

Members of the streaming community provided a wide variety of responses. A Reddit user claimed that the content creator has been unable to achieve the Challenger rank for over six months:

Another Redditor expressed doubts about Thebausff's intentions to die in-game:

One viewer replied, saying that the streamer died 14 times in the said game and did less damage than his team's support:

Some Redditors stated that they'd observed Simon "hard carry" League of Legends games with the same KDA ratio and damage output:

Here are some more relevant fan reactions:

Thebausffs is a well-known personality in the streaming world, having more than 811k followers. Aside from primarily playing League of Legends, Simon has also played other titles such as Among Us, Pummel Party, Crab Game, and Fortnite on his channel.

