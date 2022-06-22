Percy Jackson and the Olympians cast list: Who are the 3 additions to Walker Scobell's Disney + series?

Disney+'s Walker Scobell-starrer Percy Jackson and the Olympians now has a top-rated cast that keeps growing in number with the full-time involvement of author Rick Riordan.

According to reports, three new additions have been made to the live-action series cast: Dior Goodjohn, Olivea Morton, and Charlie Bushnell. While Goodjohn and Bushnell will appear as recurring guest stars playing the roles of Clarisse La Rue and Nancy Bobofit, respectively, Bushnell will play Luke Castellan as the series' guest star.

Previously, it was revealed that Scobell, as the show's lead, will be joined by co-stars Aryan Simhadri and Leah Sava Jeffries alongside recurring guest stars Virginia Kull, Glynn Turman, Jason Mantzoukas, Megan Mullally, and Timm Sharp. Goodjohn, Morton, and Bushnell were the latest additions, and here's everything you need to know about them and their characters.

Meet the newest cast members of Disney+'s Percy Jackson and the Olympians

Not long ago, Walker Scobell appeared on Netflix's The Adam Project alongside industry veteran Ryan Reynolds, winning the hearts of many. The 13-year-old will now appear in the lead role as Percy in Disney+'s upcoming live-action series, Percy Jackson and the Olympians.

Scobell will be joined by co-stars Disney's Spin star Aryan Simhadri as Grover and Empire star Leah Sava Jeffries as Annabeth, both appearing as Percy's friends. Furthermore, it was recently announced that Dior Goodjohn, Olivea Morton, and Charlie Bushnell would also be joining the cast.

Goodjohn will appear as Clarisse La Rue, the child of the God of War, Ares. Clarisse is described as a fierce fighter with a strong sense of self and willpower that doesn't allow anything to get in the way of her success. Although she is often seen bullying Percy and appears scary to outsiders, her best trait lies in her loyalty toward close ones.

Represented by The Savage Agency, Rothman/Andres Entertainment, LLC, and Jessica Cohen Public Relations, Goodjohn's notable previous works include Head of the Class, Glee, Are You Afraid of the Dark?, and Raven's Home.

Furthermore, Bushnell will appear as Luke Castellan, the Hermes cabin counselor and one of the cool kids. Despite his relaxed nature, Castellan continues to be the finest swordsman. Represented by ATN Entertainment, A3 Artists Agency, and Myman Greenspan, the 18-year-old star is relatively new to the industry, having made appearances on Disney+'s Diary of a Future President.

Lastly, Morton is expected to appear as Nancy Bobofit, who is described as a loud and proud teacher's pet, never missing a chance at tormenting Percy or expressing her opinions at the cost of others. Represented by Pallas Management Group and Pantheon Talent Group, Morton's role as Bobofit will be her first significant role.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians cast also includes Super Pumped's Virginia Kull as Sally Jackson, The Wire star Glynn Turman as Chiron, Brooklyn Nine-Nine's Jason Mantzoukas as Dionysus, Will & Grace's Megan Mullally as Alecto, and Enlightened star Timm Sharp as Gabe Ugliano.

More about Disney+'s Percy Jackson and the Olympians

Currently in production, based on Rick Riordan’s book series, Disney+'s upcoming series titled Percy Jackson and the Olympians is being directed by James Bobin, with Jon Steinberg and Riordan serving as scriptwriters. Reports state that Steinberg and Dan Shotz, co-producers, are also in charge while serving as executive producers. They are a part of a team consisting of Bobin, Rick and Rebecca Riordan, and Bert Salke, among others.

The live-action show will recount the narrative of the 12-year-old Percy (Scobell) as the central character and a contemporary demigod who is just beginning to accept his incredible superhuman abilities. However, Zeus, being the powerful Sky God that he is, blames young Percy for the disappearance of his master's lightning bolt, accusing him of stealing it.

Following the chaotic events, Percy Jackson must go on a one-in-a-lifetime quest with the assistance of his two friends, Simhadri's Grover and Jeffries' Annabeth, to recover it and once again restore stability to Olympus.

Stay tuned for more updates because the wait for the highly-anticipated Percy Jackson and the Olympians is over soon.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far