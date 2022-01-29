3 reasons why 'Percy Jackson and the Olympians' cannot be missed

Percy has returned after all these years in the highly-anticipated series, Percy Jackson and the Olympians, which can be expected to be released soon.

Directed by James Bobin alongside Jon Steinberg as the writer, the series will start afresh and revolve around a 12-year-old Percy Jackson who discovers that he's Poseidon's son and has supernatural abilities. Just like the films, the series will start off with The Lightning Thief and continue there on.

Three reasons why the 'Percy Jackson and the Olympians' is a must-watch

The announcement for Percy Jackson and the Olympians was made recently by Disney. The series was teased for a May 2020 release, but it was finally given the greenlight to release in late 2022 or early 2023.

The cast and the official trailer for the series have not been released or announced yet. The series is executively produced by Rick Riordan, Rebecca Riordan, Bert Salke, Monica Owusu-Breen, Jim Rowe, and Gotham Group's Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, Jeremy Bell, and DJ Goldberg.

Here are three reasons why the upcoming Disney+ series, Percy Jackson and the Olympians, is a must-watch:

1) Author Rick Riordan will be co-writing the pilot

Percy Jackson and the Olympians is being made in close association with the author of the book series, Rick Riordan. He will be co-writing the pilot while also serving as one of the executive producers of the series. The announcement about the upcoming series was made by him on Disney+'s official social media handles.

Rick Riordan is best known for the Percy Jackson & the Olympians series, Big Red Tequila, The Heroes of Olympus, The Kane Chronicles, Magnus Chase and the Gods of Asgard, The 39 Clues, The Maze of Bones, and Daughter of the Deep.

2) It is said to be more closely aligned with the books

The upcoming series is said to be more aligned with Rick Riordan's books, specifically in the Greek mythology context. The author has expressed his dislike in the past for the film adaptations of his novels. He once tweeted "life's work going through a meat grinder."

This is probably why Riordan decided to join the team for Percy Jackson and the Olympians to see if things are going like they should've in the first place.

3) Logan Lerman is rumored to join the cast

Actor Logan Lerman, who portrayed the role of Percy Jackson in Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief in 2010 and Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters in 2013, is rumored to be in the show. While his take on the character is loved by fans, the film was severely criticized for aging Percy up too quickly and Logan was pretty much the right actor at the wrong time.

As soon as the news broke about the much-awaited series, fans of Lerman and the film adaptations made it their mission to get noticed. Fans are keen to see him return, not as Percy, but as Poseidon. The actor even expressed his interest in the series a while back, saying:

"So, they announced the development of this show. I wonder when they will be ready to make it. They’ve got to approve scripts, budget it, and cast it. Do this whole thing. So, it could be a ways away for them, you know. I’m curious if there would be a role that would be interesting for me or something like that. I’d definitely consider it.”

Readers can watch this space for more updates on the upcoming series.

