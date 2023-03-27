"Hope they reconsider" - MoistCr1TiKaL and others express disappointment at Creator Clash 2 replacing Froggy Fresh following controversy

Creator Clash 2's recent announcement about replacing YouTuber Tyler "Froggy Fresh" after his recent comments have been widely criticized by many in the community, including popular streamer and podcaster MoistCr1TiKaL. The controversy stems from Tyler's statements online in a video where he called out his Creator Clash opponent Chris Ray Gun, making an offhand comment about iDubbz's partner Anisa Jomha.

Anisa's mother got involved and after an exchange of unsavory words, the matter escalated to the point that Froggy Fresh has been officially replaced from the upcoming event.

However, the announcement has not been well received by a large chunk of the YouTube community, with MoistCr1TiKaL saying this on Twitter:

"I’m really disappointed by this. Kicking him for Twitter controversy after months of training is brutal. I don’t think any jokes he made were intended to be mean spirited or sh*t on anyone. Hopefully they reconsider this decision."

MoistCr1TiKaL's post deriding the removal (Image via Twitter)

Who is Froggy Fresh and why are MoistCr1TiKal and others upset with his removal from Creator Clash 2?

Tyler "Froggy Fresh" is a singer/rapper and songwriter who has been part of the YouTuber community for over a decade. Fans will remember him from his viral music video titled The Baddest from 2012 after popular creator Ray William Johnson talked about it on his channel.

As a veritable veteran of the red platform, it is no wonder that someone like Tyler would be invited to participate in the Creator Clash 2. The event returns for the second year after last year's success with various YouTubers, Twitch streamers, and other content creators going head-to-head in fights to raise money for charity.

Popular online personalities such as GoodGuyFitz, Myth, Andrea Botez, and the organizer iDubbz himself will be taking to the boxing ring in a series of fights. Froggy Fresh was supposed to fight fellow YouTuber Chris Ray Gun but after the recent announcements, he appears to be off the card due to his comments about Anisa and the subsequent Twitter spat with her mother.

The Pied Piper (@the_tinwhisle) was Anisa's mother who objected to the fight after some things were said by Froggy Fresh about Anisa and her OF account while trying to beef with Chris Ray Gun:

"On April 15th, if I don't hurt you beyond what anybody could have imagined, I would be so disappointed in myself that I will subscribe to Anisa's OnlyFans."

Social media reactions

Social media is quite divided, with many calling the comments made by the YouTuber to be in bad taste while others have seen it as banter before a boxing match, calling out Creator Clash 2 for the decision to replace him.

Professor Monkey @ProfessorMonke Creator Clash @TheCreatorClash There has been a change in the lineup and Froggy Fresh will no longer be fighting against Chris Ray Gun; we will announce his replacement in the coming days. With just 3 weeks left, the countdown to Creator Clash 2 has begun. There has been a change in the lineup and Froggy Fresh will no longer be fighting against Chris Ray Gun; we will announce his replacement in the coming days. With just 3 weeks left, the countdown to Creator Clash 2 has begun. Kicking him off for silly twitter controversy is ridiculous about 100k to charity is on the line if Froggy isn’t on the lineup, I’ve been helping him train too and it would be a shame to see that all go to waste if he’s kicked out, reinstate Froggy! twitter.com/thecreatorclas… Kicking him off for silly twitter controversy is ridiculous about 100k to charity is on the line if Froggy isn’t on the lineup, I’ve been helping him train too and it would be a shame to see that all go to waste if he’s kicked out, reinstate Froggy! twitter.com/thecreatorclas…

leach @leachy114 @MoistCr1TiKaL Loved watching his videos when I was younger, was looking forward to watching him in the ring. Shameful really. @MoistCr1TiKaL Loved watching his videos when I was younger, was looking forward to watching him in the ring. Shameful really.

𝓦𝓲𝓵𝓵𝔂𝓜𝓪𝓬𝓢𝓱𝓸𝔀 @WillyMacShow @MoistCr1TiKaL I thought he was acting in good fun. Really was looking forward to seeing him @MoistCr1TiKaL I thought he was acting in good fun. Really was looking forward to seeing him

Froggy Fresh @iAmFroggyFresh



kidscancersf.org/contact-us/



nchcf.org These are the charities I submitted that directly help children with cancer if anyone wants to donate. I do not want to take away from any aspect of charity and would always be willing to participate if invited back. These are the charities I submitted that directly help children with cancer if anyone wants to donate. I do not want to take away from any aspect of charity and would always be willing to participate if invited back.kidscancersf.org/contact-us/nchcf.org

Froggy Fresh has shared details about the cancer charities he would like to donate to and has openly stated that he will be willing to participate if he is invited back for Creator Clash 2.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes