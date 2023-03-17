Twitch streamer Andrea Botez of BotezLive will be putting on her boxing gloves once again to face YouTuber Michelle Khare on April 15 as part of Creator Clash 2. The predominantly chess streamer debuted her boxing career at the Mogul Chessboxing Championship in December 2022, and fans are quite excited to see her back in the ring.

Andrea Botez teased a "huge announcement" yesterday and recently released a short clip of her appearing to be losing in a game of chess to a hooded figure, later revealed to be Michelle Khare.

Andrea Botez @itsandreabotez the secret is finally out the secret is finally out 😳 https://t.co/38P4IrJvTI

The fight will be part of a boxing event known as Creator Clash, which returns after last year's successful run, where streamers and content creators from across platforms will participate, with all proceeds going to charity.

"Actual chills": Twitter reacts to Andrea Botez vs Michelle Khare at the Creator Clash 2

Creator Clash 2, as the name implies, is the second iteration of the popular event that started last year, where creators went toe-to-toe against each other to raise money for various charities.

This year too, there will be a huge number of online personalities taking to the boxing ring, with the main attraction being the fight between popular YouTubers iDubbz and Alex Wassabi.

this is gonna be a GOOD ONE ANNOUNCEMENT @MichelleKhare and @itsandreabotez WILL BE FIGHTING IN CREATOR CLASH 2this is gonna be a GOOD ONE ANNOUNCEMENT 📣📣📣@MichelleKhare and @itsandreabotez WILL BE FIGHTING IN CREATOR CLASH 2 👊🔥 this is gonna be a GOOD ONE 🔥 https://t.co/UinwUaLRGM

Other names taking part in the games include Myth, GoodGuyFitz, and Jack Manifold. Furthermore, this time, former WWE star John Hennigan will also participate in the event. For a full list, check out this article which also discusses the various charities that will receive the proceeds from the event.

Andrea Botez and Michelle Khare are both quite popular creators in their respective fields, and their bout is the fourth women's boxing match on the card for Creator Clash 2. As expected, fans, supporters, and other streamers have flooded the announcement of the fight with words of encouragement. Here are some of the reactions:

Dylan 📸 @ddoubledom1 @itsandreabotez I speak for everyone when I say we will be watching @itsandreabotez I speak for everyone when I say we will be watching

Andrea Botez's fight at the Mogul Chessboxing Event was quite controversial, and although she lost the match in chess, fans were sure that her boxing skills were well above standards. With no chess in the match, fans are clearly excited for her Creator Clash 2 bout.

However, Michelle Khare will not be a pushover either. As a former cyclist, she is known for her athletic prowess. Notably, Khare's YouTube show Challenge Accepted features her taking up extreme physical challenges, making her quite the formidable foe for the younger Botez sister.

