"It will be me” - Dream reacts as Andrea Botez challenges popular YouTubers to a fight if she wins at The Streamer Awards 2023

The well-known Minecraft content creator known as Clay "Dream" has humorously replied to a challenge to a boxing match by the prominent Chess streamer Andrea Botez. This hypothetical scenario, however, will only occur if Andrea wins the Best Chess Streamer award at the Streamer Awards ceremony in Match 11.

Andrea Botez is one of the two Botez Live YouTube channel members, which she operates with her elder sister Alexandra. Although she has decent skills in chess (as indicated by her 1709 ELO rating according to FIDE), Andrea also has some experience in boxing, having taken part in a Chessboxing event recently organized by Ludwig.

Her recent post, calling out any YouTuber for a match, was met with a comical response from Dream, who said:

"It will be me.”

Andrea Botez to box Dream? Chess streamer calls out creators ahead of The Streamer Awards

Botez has given a rather ambitious challenge to the YouTube community by claiming to take on anyone if she wins the Best Chess Streamer Award along with her sister Alexandra Botez.

Andrea Botez @itsandreabotez if my sister and I win chess streamer of the year… I WILL BOX A POPULAR YOUTUBER!!!

While Dream responded promptly to the proposed boxing match, the idea of the two fighting is purely hypothetical and improbable because they belong to different weight categories, and it's not common to see unisex boxing matches. Responding to the Minecraft YouTuber's reply, Andrea playfully wrote:

"Winner gets full custody of George and Sapnap"

Dream was not the only creator to respond to the challenge. FaZe Clan member Ian "Crimsix" took to the replies to state that he would be open to such a match. He wrote:

"Not a popular YouTuber here, but I respectfully wanted to let you know that I do not discriminate genders and would not hesitate to knock you the fawk out."

FaZe Crimsix @Crimsix @itsandreabotez Not a popular YouTuber here, but I respectfully wanted to let you know that I do not discriminate genders and would not hesitate to knock you the fawk out. Wear that logo vs me in the ring and the term "nerd rage" will be redefined.

The Streamer Awards also chimed in by jocularly suggesting Andrea take on someone at the event. They posted:

"fight someone at the event!"

They did clarify, however, that the suggestion was merely a joke:

"(for legal reasons this is a joke)"

What other reactions did she receive?

Andrea Botez's tweet has already garnered over 167 replies, coupled with a further 189 retweets. Seeing her impulsive challenge, many fans and community members responded with these:

F Rares @frares49 @itsandreabotez can we invent human chess box, with squares??moving only on squares acording to the piece on a shirt? teams of 2, would be crazy and funny. @itsandreabotez can we invent human chess box, with squares??moving only on squares acording to the piece on a shirt? teams of 2, would be crazy and funny.

IGSteven @IGSteven21 @itsandreabotez Andrea Vs Levi is the fight we want to see @itsandreabotez Andrea Vs Levi is the fight we want to see

Nathan Detroit @Cat19David @itsandreabotez WHEN my sister and I win chess streamer of the year… I WILL BOX A POPULAR YOUTUBER!!! @itsandreabotez WHEN my sister and I win chess streamer of the year… I WILL BOX A POPULAR YOUTUBER!!!

Aside from the duo of Andrea and Alexandra, the three other streamers nominated for the Best Chess Streamer Award include GM Hikaru Nakamura, Gotham Chess, and Anna Cramling. The event will be hosted on March 11 and live broadcast on QTCinderella's Twitch channel.

